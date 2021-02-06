Filmmaker Ryan Coogler Inks Television Production Deal With Disney TV

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

From Fruitvale Station to Black Panther, filmmaker Ryan Coogler is known for using his artistry as a vessel to tell powerful stories that convey poignant messages and the Oakland native will continue to expand his imprint in the realm of entertainment through a new partnership. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler has inked a multi-year deal with Disney TV.

Ryan Coogler is developing a Wakanda-based Disney+ series https://t.co/3WvD4RqqcP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 1, 2021

Under the five-year deal, Coogler’s multimedia company Proximity Media—which he leads with his wife Zinzi Coogler and a diverse group of content creators—will develop television projects for different divisions of Disney TV. One of the projects on the slate is a series inspired by the Kingdom of Wakanda. Coogler says he looks forward to teaming up with Disney TV and believes the partnership will be instrumental in bringing unique narratives to new audiences. “It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company,” he said in a statement. “Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Bob Iger, who serves as executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, says Coogler is “one of the standout filmmakers of his generation” and that he is thrilled to further Disney’s relationship with Proximity Media.

Black creatives are making power moves in the television industry. Actress Regina Hall inked a first-look production deal with the Showtime television network. Through the deal, Hall will create projects through her Rh Negative imprint.

SEE ALSO:

Regina Hall Lands First-Look Production Deal With Showtime

Regina King Makes History At The Venice Film Festival With Directorial Debut