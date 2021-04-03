DMX Is Reportedly In A ‘Vegetative State’ Following Drug Overdose And Heart Attack

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Multi-platinum rapper DMX has been hospitalized following a drug overdose and heart attack, according to a new report from TMZ Saturday morning. The incident happened late Friday night at his home in suburban New York City.

TMZ reported:

DMX, 50, was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York and is in the critical care unit. We’re told he has ‘some brain activity.’ Another source says he’s in a ‘vegetative state’ and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.”

The celebrity news site added: “the prognosis is not good.”

Unverified claims on social media claimed the rapper has died. There was no confirmation of those reports.

X’s social channels were silent Saturday morning, with his most recent activity on Instagram coming late last month with a post advertising merchandise. It directed users to a website that was not responding Saturday morning.

People across social media were offering their prayers and well-wishes for DMX in response to the reports of an overdose and heart attack. Timelines were replete with DMX mentions about his outsized contribution to hip-hop.

DMX is a cultural icon for those of y'all who are confused. Not DMX 🖤pic.twitter.com/IhOjhAeZBE — minari lover (@DarkCollegeGuy) April 3, 2021

DMX rose to fame in the late 1990s by leading the Ruff Ryders collective of artists to chart-topping success with both songs and albums, including the rarified feat of having two number 1 LPs in the same calendar year back in 1998.

The multi-Grammy-nominated rapper’s debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” in 1998, went four times platinum, leading to six more albums, with the most recent one being released in 2012.

The rapper’s career has been marked by his struggles with addiction dating back more than a decade. He has been publicly open about his drug problems throughout most of his life, including a near-fatal overdose in 2016. As a result, he has also found himself in and out of legal troubles over his battle with addiction.

DMX was also convicted for tax evasion in 2017, but he ultimately violated the terms of his release by failing a drug test during a court-ordered drug treatment program. That landed him back in jail in 2018.

“I never went to the level of tax evasion where I’d sit down and plot … like a criminal in a comic book,” an emotional DMX said when he addressed the court during an appearance following his failed drug test.

One of the more recent highlights in DMX’s career came last summer when he and Snoop Dogg squared off for an installment of Verzuz, the Instagram Live series of musical artists or groups “battling” each other that gives fans a chance to see their favorites perform live.

Bossip recalled how “happy (and healthy)” DMX looked during the Verzuz during the “fun-filled celebration of living legends bursting with drunk uncle shenanigans, memeable moments and timeless classics that attracted over 2 million viewers to the steadily growing virtual experience.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

