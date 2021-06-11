Drunk Uncle Self Care: Debating Timeless Hip-Hop To Cope With Trauma

This started off as another critique of white audacity, hypocrisy and violence. A month or so ago I started writing a piece entitled “Comply or Die.” I didn’t finish it. Everything I attempted to write after was left incomplete. It wasn’t due to writer’s block – it was due to disgust.
As crimes against humanity skyrocket, the chronic trauma causes resting screwface. Their words are no longer cloaked in differences of opinions or ideology. We know what this is: Truly “supreme” people wouldn’t have to work so hard to suppress evidence of their consistent acts of oppression. The deflection is to debate about 1619 but it’s really about 2045.
They’re trapped in a history too entangled with our flesh and blood to deny social theories of relativity. DNA evidence is everywhere and totally contradicting their declarations of isolated happenstance. The body cams aren’t matching the police reports. Unearthed mass graves aren’t matching the body count in old news clippings. They no longer control the narrative so they’re muting mics and passing legislation to prevent critical thought of historical facts. This country is one big crime scene and they’ve been trying to cover it up since 1776.
Recessive gene paranoia got them taking irrational desperate measures. Instead of maintaining an illusion of integrity while fixing the fight for an imperfect union behind the scenes, they’re simply choosing violence. In a country which Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott claims isn’t racist, what is the message of the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act stalling in the Senate? They’re basically trying to unofficially deputize lynch mobs (that will eat their own) and create legal loopholes to justify vehicular homicide of protestors; well, at least the ones they deem support progressive liberal values. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a volunteer militia Facebook group called Auxiliary Gestapo started by police and funded by the white wife of a Black Supreme Court Justice.
While they get mad at cries to “defund the police” their economic anxiety would rather let victim settlements bankrupt a city before changing qualified immunity. Look at all these slave catchers fearing for their lives when Black and brown people blink, but just last week they let two white kids (who look like an adolescent version of Justin & Hailey Bieber) shoot at them with an assorted arsenal for over 30 minutes. Yeah, of course, they were arrested alive. One officer even called the girl “sweetie” while tending to her wounds. You think that would happen if the girl was Black?
Since we know the answer, our auto-reply is to hashtag Tamir Rice. Meanwhile, we forget our trending protest is most likely causing additional trauma to his mother and family. Not to mention the guilt and insult that comes with not listing John Crawford and all the others who died holding a toy gun, cell phone or sandwich. Same story, different Black life taken. That’s why, for us, the short film, “Two Distant Strangers,” didn’t feel fictional. In some ways, it was sanitized for viewers’ discretion. I imagine the director’s cut would include unbearable screams from Carter’s mother as we writers self-plagiarize film reviews for a story that ends the same, but somehow never ends.
From Ramsey Orta to Darnella Frazier, acknowledging cinematographers usually leads to more police harassment. The state-sanctioned show is always renewed for another season and there is no pause button for us. Notification settings only allow for the option of nightmares deferred. And still, I scroll, bypassing videos of terror to the sensory overload of people escaping pain by posting alleged joy.
That’s when I noticed it was Black Music Month and decided to use it as an excuse to make a list under the guise of an editorial. One thing’s for certain, two things for sure – taxes and no matter how many Black people face unjust death during the week, during the weekend there will be backyard barbecues across America with drunk uncles debating hip-hop. Since being Gen X places me in that avuncular age group and since we’re approaching a summer of vaccination roulette with family, I figure I’d too choose violence and increase the Black-on-Black crime rate with my curated list of timeless hip-hop songs.
CRITERIA: Nostalgic, influential, iconic songs that cause reflexive head-bop, body-rock, goosebumps and/or the urge to recite the lyrics with early LL “I’m Bad” energy. The songs also must have the universal appeal that makes it undeniable to a 21st-century audience so they know to like it, learn it and respect it – or else they ain’t getting a plate.
And it goes a little something like this:
Summertime -Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff
Back That Azz Up – Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Mannie Fresh
Rapper’s Delight – Sugar Hill Gang
La-Di-Da-Di – Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh
Nuthin But A G Thang – Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg
Top Billin – Audio Two
Shook Ones Part II – Mobb Deep
Dreams & Nightmares – Meek Mill
It Was A Good Day – Ice Cube
The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
Eric B. For President – Eric B. & Rakim
It Takes Two – Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock
In Da Club – 50 Cent
Juicy – The Notorious B.I.G
Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg
It’s All About The Benjamins – Puff Daddy & The Family
Ni**as In Paris – Jay-Z, Kanye West
Electric Relaxation – A Tribe Called Quest
I Get Around – Tupac
Beautiful – Snoop Dogg
Ruff Ryders Anthem – DMX
The Bridge Is Over – Boogie Down Productions
Sucker MC’s – Run DMC
Paid In Full – Eric B. & Rakim
California Love – 2Pac, Dr. Dre
Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See – Busta Rhymes
Fuck Tha Police – N.W.A
Fight the Power – Public Enemy
Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob
Pop That – French Montana, Rick Ross, Drake, Lil Wayne
Ante Up (Remix) – M.O.P. Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Teflon
Lean Back – Fat Joe, Remy Ma
C.R.E.A.M. – Wu-Tang Clan
Int’l Players Anthem – UGK, Outkast
What We Do – Freeway ft. Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel
Hot in Herre – Nelly
Doin It – LL Cool J
Alright – Kendrick Lamar
Children’s Story – Slick Rick
Scenario – A Tribe Called Quest
The World Is Yours/If I Ruled the World (interchangeable) – Nas
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y) – Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Sky’s The Limit/ 10 Crack Commandments (interchangeable)
93 ‘Til Infinity Souls of Mischief
Mass Appeal – Gangstarr
Passin’ Me By – The Pharcyde
We Gonna Make It – Jadakiss, Styles P
B.M.F – Rick Ross, Styles P
Party Up – DMX
Luchini AKA This Is It – Camp Lo
Push It – Salt N Pepa
Work It – Missy Elliot
All I Need To Get By – Method Man, Mary J. Blige
Gold Digger – Kanye West
I Just Wanna Luv U – Jay-Z
Blow the Whistle – Too $hort
I Got It Made – Special Ed
Ain’t No Half Steppin – Big Daddy Kane
Gin N Juice – Snoop Dogg
Why You Wanna – T.I
Still Not A Player – Big Pun ft Joe
Whoa – Black Rob
Bad & Boujee – Migos
Started From the Bottom – Drake
Sicko Mode – Travis Scott, Drake
Da Rockwilder – Method Man & Redman
O.P.P. – Naughty By Nature
Jump Around – House Of Pain
Humpty Dance – Digital Underground
Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot
All I Do Is Win – DJ Khaled
Swag Surfin’ – F.L.Y (Fast Life Yungstaz)
Hot N*gga – Bobby Shmurda
Oh Boy – Cam’ron ft Juelz Santana
We Fly High – Jim Jones
Mind Playing Tricks On Me – Geto Boys
You Gots To Chill – EPMD
Lovers & Friends – Lil Jon, Ludacris, Usher
I Got 5 On It – Luniz
Got Your Money – Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Birthday Song – 2Chainz, Kanye West
I Don’t F-ck With You – Big Sean, E-40
Dance (A$$) – Big Sean, Nicki Minaj
Tipsy – J-Kwon
Stay Fly – Three 6 Mafia, Young Buck, 8Ball, MJG
Nann – Trick Daddy, Trina
Next Episode – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg
How We Do – The Game, 50 Cent
Grindin – Clipse
Cut It – O.T. Genasis, Young Dolph
Rack City/Taste (Interchangeable) – Tyga
Hip Hop – Dead Prez
Yup – E-40
How many is that? I’m drunk…
…I think 93. What 7 would you add to complete the Timeless Hip-Hop 100 List?
Feel free to make your own list and get@me on Twitter — but in the words of Lil Duval “I ain’t goin back and forth with you…”
#Smile #TimelessHipHopList #DrunkUncleSelfCare #BlackMusicMonth
Trevor is a creative mercenary and ethical lobbyist born and raised on Beale Street. Follow him on Twitter @trevbetter.
