NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Refurbishes Basketball Courts At The Children’s Village

NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s impact transcends far beyond the court. He’s led several philanthropic efforts centered on empowering youth and his latest social good project was designed to share his love of basketball with underserved children. According to KSL Sports, the Utah Jazz guard recently renovated basketball courts at The Children’s Village Community Center.

The Children’s Village—located in Dobbs Ferry, New York—is a nonprofit that has a mission rooted in providing resources and support for at-risk youth through an array of innovative and immersive programs. Founded nearly 170 years ago, the organization strives to use education as a vessel to empower children to thrive socially and economically and cultivate change in their communities. To coincide with the release of his new sneakers, the D.O.N. Issue #3, Mitchell teamed up with Adidas to refurbish basketball courts at The Children’s Village’s residential campus for foster children. The design inspiration for the courts was derived from the colorways of his new kicks. He enlisted local artists to bring the vibrant courts to life.

For Mitchell and his family—who supported him on the effort—giving back to The Children’s Village was a full circle moment and homage to his late grandmother who worked there.

Mitchell is no stranger to philanthropy. News about his generous act comes months after he and his family donated $12 million to his alma mater, the Greenwich Country Day School. The donation went towards the creation of scholarships for low-income students and the construction of a new state-of-the-art gym facility dubbed D.O.N.! The Determination Over Negativity Mitchell Family Athletic Center. A portion of the endowment was used for a faculty fund that will be awarded to select teachers on an annual basis.

“This school has shaped who I am in so many ways, and I feel blessed to be able to give back and make the Country Day experience available for more kids especially those from inner-city neighborhoods or with backgrounds like mine,” Mitchell said in a statement. The donation marked the largest gift the school has ever received.

