NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Donates $45K To Scholarship Fund For Jacob Blake’s Children

In the wake of the horrific shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, his family has received an outpour of support as they embark on a path towards healing. Among those who have stepped up to extend help is NBA star Donovan Mitchell. According to The Hill, the Utah Jazz guard recently announced that he will donate sales generated from his latest sneaker release to Blake’s children.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to donate $45,000 for Jacob Blake's children's education https://t.co/hUdvuNzSLN pic.twitter.com/gOTV0rOMIx — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2020

The harrowing shooting has undoubtedly had a traumatic effect on Blake’s kids. Three of his sons—ages 3, 5 and 8 years old—were in the backseat of the car as they witnessed police officer Rusten Sheskey fire seven shots into their father’s back. Cognizant of the psychological and emotional damage that can stem from the ordeal, individuals are rallying around Blake’s children. Mitchell recently took to Instagram to share he would donate $45,000 of sales from his new D.O.N Issue #2 Spidey-Sense sneakers to an education fund for Blake’s kids. Adidas matched the donation, bringing the total to $90,000.

Mitchell shared that education is key to overcoming societal issues. “Education reform is something I really believe in and I believe will be able to help push our country and our future past the point we’re at,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Allowing kids to understand and be able to go into the same classrooms and be able to be taught at a level playing field is something I believe is the key to generational success and being able to push past racism, systemic racism, voter suppression and everything.”

Similar efforts have been led for the children of other police brutality victims. In collaboration with Clark Atlanta University, entrepreneur Aisha “Pinky” Cole—founder of the Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan—launched a scholarship fund for Rayshard Brooks’ children. In June, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority announced it will create scholarships for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd and his granddaughters.

SEE ALSO:

Atlanta Entrepreneur, Clark Atlanta University Launch Scholarship Fund For Rayshard Brooks’ Children

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Launches Scholarship Fund For Gianna Floyd