NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Gifts Former School With $12 Million

Aside from his presence on the court, NBA star Donovan Mitchell is known for his philanthropic efforts. His latest project is focused on using education as a vessel to empower youth. The Utah Jazz guard recently made a multi-million dollar donation to his former school.

Thank you does not begin to express our appreciation for NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell '12, his family, and their pledge of $12 million, the largest single pledge of support to the school in the history of the institution. Read more: https://t.co/Kso80BpMEd pic.twitter.com/jsbWAk0ZTP — Greenwich Country Day School (@gcdstigers) December 4, 2020

Mitchell and his family gifted the Greenwich Country Day School with a $12 million endowment. He and his loved ones have deep ties to the Connecticut-based school as Mitchell and his sister Jordan are both graduates and his mother served as a teacher there for 12 years. The donation will go towards the creation of scholarships for low-income students and the construction of a new state-of-the-art gym facility dubbed D.O.N.! The Determination Over Negativity Mitchell Family Athletic Center. A portion of the endowment will also be utilized for a faculty fund that will be awarded to select teachers on an annual basis. The donation is historic as it marks the largest gift the school has ever received in its 94-year history.

“This school has shaped who I am in so many ways, and I feel blessed to be able to give back and make the Country Day experience available for more kids especially those from inner-city neighborhoods or with backgrounds like mine,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Over the past few years on my NBA journey, I have made it my mission to champion the causes of equity, social justice, and equal opportunity, especially in education. There is no better school anywhere to carry forward this mission and my family is excited to make this happen.” Adam Rohdie who serves at the helm of GCDS says Mitchell’s generous donation will be instrumental in expanding the school’s reach and supporting teachers within the GCDS community. The endowment comes after Mitchell inked a contract extension worth up to $195 million.

This isn’t the only education-focused project Mitchell has spearheaded this year. In August, he donated $45,000 to an education fund for Jacob Blake’s children.

