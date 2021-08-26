National
HomeNational

Outrage Erupts After Fornite And Playstation Use MLK Likeness For March On Washington Anniversary

Playstation thought it was a good idea to put Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Fornite.

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE

 

People were outraged Thursday afternoon when PlayStation announced a new gaming experience on Fornite that features Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

According to PlayStation’s blog, the new experience,  “March Through Time in Fornite” will teleport players nearly 60 years in the past to a re-imagined Washington, DC called D.C. 63. They will get to explore the Lincoln Memorial and the United States National Mall where Dr. King made his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. The feature is presented by TIME Studios and was developed  by members of the Fortnite Creative Community. It will also feature museum-inspired points of interest and quests you can complete with other players. Completing the quests will unlock unique accessories for the game.

Folks took to twitter to show their frustrations with PlayStation and Fornite:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr , Fornite , Martin Luther King , PlayStation

Also On NewsOne:
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
ABC's 'Roseanne'
21 photos
More from NewsOne
Close