Megan Thee Stallion Graduation Photos Go Viral Ahead Of HBCU Commencement

Source: Carmen Mandato / GettyLeave it to Megan Thee Stallion to make regular cap and gown graduation pictures now seem mediocre. The Grammy Award-winning artist commemorated her upcoming graduation from Texas Southern University, a historically Black college (HBCU), by posing in a fuchsia, metallic bodysuit and matching graduation stole.

She posted the photos to her social media on Thursday.

It wouldn’t be Megan if she didn’t wow us with her graduation pictures, right? The hottie announced her graduation date next month by posting some fly pictures that only she can pull off. She represented her Houston roots in the pictures by incorporating candy-painted cars (an H-town staple) with popped trunks that featured an animated character and the quote, “Ima Always Stand Out With No Handouts” wired on the inside of the trunks.

Megan stood fiercely in her barely-there bodysuit draped with a graduation stole and paired with silver ankle strap heels, a “Hot Girl” charm necklace and other diamond jewelry.

The caption on her graduation announcement post read, “Showed my ass and still went to class IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that!”

Followers sent a slew of well-wishes and praise her way for not only accomplishing a major goal but for also slaying those graduation pictures like nobody’s business.

A couple of hours later, the chart-topping rapper also later shared another set of images showing her in more traditional graduation garb while posing on Texas Southern’s campus in Houston, her hometown.

“Flooding y’all today Bc I’m so happy,” she tweeted.

Megan confirmed her upcoming graduation back in February.

Prior to that, she opened up to PEOPLE about her college experience and why graduating means so much to her. She said it was personal; for her.

“I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day. My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I’ve always seen her drive,” Megan said at the time.

