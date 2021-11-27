NBA Star Trae Young’s Foundation Assists In Feeding Underserved Families During Thanksgiving Weekend

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Beyond his presence on the court, NBA star Trae Young is known for his philanthropy, and he’s continuing to pay it forward this holiday season. According to Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Hawks point guard recently led a social good project to feed underserved families in Atlanta.

The initiative was organized through the 23-year-old’s organization, the Trae Young Family Foundation. The nonprofit assisted the Atlanta Mission—a homeless shelter in the city that serves thousands of men, women and children—in helping over 500 families experiencing food insecurity during Thanksgiving weekend.

The organization reportedly donated over $15,000 to support the project. Efforts like the one led by the Trae Young Family Foundation are needed as food insecurity remains a pressing issue in Georgia. The Atlanta Community Food Bank reported that the percentage of individuals battling hunger in the state increased from 13 percent to 16 percent amid the pandemic.

Young has been vocal about his intention to use his platform to uplift individuals in need, especially in the city of Atlanta. “It’s very important to me that I use my platform to make a difference and give back in any way I can,” he said in a statement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The city of Atlanta and everyone in it has welcomed and supported me with open arms from the very beginning, and I’m honored to give back to the community every chance I get.”

The basketball star is no stranger to giving back. Last year, he helped erase over $1 million of medical debt for families in Atlanta who were struggling to make ends meet. Young also made a historic donation when he and his family gifted the city of Norman with a $4 million endowment for the creation of a state-of-the-art sports center dubbed The Young Family Center. In January 2020, he was bestowed with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

