GOP Hopeful Vernon Jones Plans To Make Trump President Again Without An Election, And It’s Theoretically Possible

Of all the sunken place residents of House Negro Depot, Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones has to be the most confounding. Here’s a Black man who was once successfully sued by white men accusing him of racially discriminating against white people, and now he’s another sentient Kool-Aid stand for white conservatives to rest their cold beverages on.

Anyway, it’s weird, but whatever.

Apparently, Jones is not looking to wait until 2024 to give Donald Trump another go at the presidency. Instead, he wants his election into Congress to be an immediate pathway for Trump to resume using his commander-in-chief position to spread misinformation while he spreads rotten tangelo-flavored booty dust all over the Oval Office furniture.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Oh please, Jones is just continuing the GOP tradition of just saying s***. How TF is him being elected to Congress going to make Trump president again?” Well, admittedly, I was thinking the same thing, but it turns out it is possible because a number of our policies regarding what qualifies an elected official are, well, stupid AF.

“On Day One in Congress, I’ll file Articles of Impeachment against both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the betrayal of public trust,” Jones pledged. “Then I’ll cast my vote for President Trump to be Speaker and invite my colleagues to join me. It’s time to throw out the old playbook.”

First of all, Republicans have been vague as hell in citing actual cause to impeach Biden. As Newsweek noted, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) did claim there were “multiple grounds” to consider it. He cited specifically that Biden defied “federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

Of course, Cruz wasn’t specific about how exactly Biden defied the law, but it likely has something to do with Biden’s proposed immigration policy changes, which all seem to be based around making the lives of illegal immigrants easier. (The horror.) Of course, Cruz also admitted that impeaching Biden can be done “whether it is justified or not” because Democrats did it first. You know we’re still living with the effects of the Trump presidency when “but, but, but they started it” becomes a plausible reason to impeach a president.

But OK, let’s just say for the sake of a stupid-a** argument that Republicans not liking what Biden wants to do with immigration laws were grounds for impeachment—what does that have to do with Vice President Kamala Harris?

Democrats didn’t impeach Mike Pence because Pence didn’t spend months spreading the baseless voter fraud claims that resulted in a mob of MAGA rubes who don’t know anything about anything storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn a demonstrably legal and legitimate election. Democrats also didn’t try to impeach Pence because he wasn’t the one accused by a whistleblower of trying to influence the 2020 election by threatening the Ukrainian President if he didn’t investigate Hunter Biden during an alleged phone call that was corroborated by the acting Ambassador to Ukraine.

Jones didn’t mention on what grounds he could impeach Harris, but the reason it would need to be done for Trump to be president again is clear.

“According to the order of presidential succession, if both the president and vice president were removed from office, the speaker of the House would then become president,” Newsweek reported.

It’s also apparently true that one doesn’t actually have to be a member of the House of Representatives to be a house speaker—one just needs to be nominated, according to Article I, section II of the U.S. Constitution.

I mean, it’s still a far-fetched plan, but the fact that it could possibly work indicates the Constitution can be dumb at times. Not as dumb as Jones, but dumb.

