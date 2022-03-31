Conservative Talk Show Host Says ‘Ginni Thomas Needs To ‘Lawyer Up’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Conservative Talk Show Host Armstrong Williams stopped by the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about the January 6th incident that left quite a few prominent Republicans in some serious trouble.

7+ hours of phone records reportedly are missing and a number of people, including former President Donald Trump are in hot water.

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is also someone the Jan 6 committee is keeping a close eye on. NewsOne reported last week that while ex-President Donald Trump was throwing the tantrum to end all tantrums after losing his bid for reelection, Thomas was making use of her husband’s status and connections by relentlessly texting now-former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and urging him to be equally relentless in stealing back a demonstrably non-stolen election. According to the Post, these two exchanged a total of 29 texts, 21 of which were sent by Thomas.

After the release of the texts, Democrats began their calls for her husband, Supreme court Justice Clarence Thomas, to recuse himself from any proceedings attached to the 2020 election.

“This is a textbook case,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week”. “You cannot have a justice hearing cases related to this election, and, in fact, the ethics rules that apply to all the other federal judges say that if it involves a family member—appearance of impartiality—they have to recuse themselves.”

Ginni, of course, has denied any existing conflicts of interest, but democratic leaders are being more vocal on how unethical it would be for Clarence to be anywhere near cases that involve the election.

Sadly, Supreme Court justices are not held to the same ethical standards. (We know, it’s stupid.)

During the interview with the Russ Parr Morning Show, Armstrong Williams spoke about possible punishment or lack thereof for Trump and Ginni’s involvement, saying that Justice Thomas was shocked to find out that his wife had any involvement, needed to “Lawyer up “and about having her “her own agenda.”

Check out the Russ Parr Show interview below:

