Desperate Texts From Ginni Thomas To Mark Meadows On Overturning 2020 Election Revealed In Jan 6 Investigation

Look, we all know that if Virginia “Ginni” Thomas weren’t married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, she would be just another garden-variety MAGA maiden who we would all ridicule and laugh at because she’s dumber than a box of used nails. Instead, she’s a high-profile conservative hack-tivist—who we all ridicule and laugh at because she’s dumber than a box of used nails.

It turns out that while ex-President Donald Trump was throwing the tantrum to end all tantrums after losing his bid for reelection—and while he was obsessively pushing “stop the steal” propaganda and losing virtually all of the dozens of court cases where he flailed and drowned in a futile effort to prove he won the election despite lack of evidence, let alone proof—Thomas was making use of her husband’s status and connections by relentlessly texting now-former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and urging him to be equally relentless in stealing back a demonstrably non-stolen election.

And when I say she was relentless, I mean she sent this man texts like he was the Tinder Swindler and she was out a couple hundred thousand bucks.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!, Thomas texted to Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020, according to messages obtained by the Washington Post. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Riiiiiight, Trump was “standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice” while trying to take a white-out pen to hundreds of thousands of legally cast votes in order to stay in power. The only thing President Clockwork Orange was standing on the precipice of was a doomed to fail attempt at dictatorship.

Anyway, Meadow’s response was just as goofy as Thomas’ text.

“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

OK, first, I just need to know why, in private text messages, this pair of Dollar Store pretentious poets were sounding like they only read the Cliff Notes while studying Shakespeare in high school. Why do they sound like they were writing 18th-century love notes to each other that didn’t make it into Hamilton because even Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn’t make a decent bop out of their clumsy, pseudo-sophisticated prose full of extra mayo-fied white nonsense?

Anyway, according to the Post, these two literary school dropouts exchanged a total of 29 texts, 21 of which were sent by Thomas.

Those exchanges included texts that show Thomas going full tinfoil hat while spreading internet conspiracy theories that were as absurd as the fake election fraud cause that had her star-spangled pantaloons all in a bunch in the first place.

In fact, the first text shared between the duo of insufferable idiots was Ginni sending Meadows a link to a YouTube video labeled “TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN.”

“Pieczenik, a former State Department official, is a far-right commentator who has falsely claimed that the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., was a “false-flag” operation to push a gun-control agenda,” the Post noted.