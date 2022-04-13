Tucker Carlson Thinks Media Will Downplay Brooklyn Subway Station Shooting Because The Suspect Is Black

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As much as Tucker Carlson, the favorite host at KKK+ network Fox News, claims to hate “race-baiting,” he sure does it a lot when airing out his many white grievances, doesn’t he? If Carlson even hears the word “diversity” he flies off into the type of whitey rage where it’s just hard to imagine he didn’t pee his pants and still contemplate whether he should bother washing his legs in the shower. This is the man who lives in constant fear of the “grate replacement theory,” which is generally the fear that white people might become minorities in the future—not that minorities are treated unjustly in America or anything.

Remember when Carlson complained about the Joe Biden-approved drug overdose prevention program because he thought it was meant to donate crack pipes to the Black community—which it absolutely didn’t do—only his complaint was more or less, “Wait, where are white people’s crack pipes??” That was Carlson “race-baiting.” And he’s done it again now that the person of interest in the Brooklyn, New York, subway shooting has turned out to be a Black man.

“We do know he was not a white supremacist, so we’re betting the media are not going to dwell on this,” Carlson said on Tucker Carlson Tonight Tuesday. “There’s nothing to gain from covering this particular atrocity. Just another mass shooting in the big city. It’s all so sad.”

First of all, if the subway shooting did receive lesser coverage than other shootings—which, yes, are disproportionately committed by white men—it would likely be because, while at least 23 people were injured, there haven’t been any reported deaths.

But the fact is media outlets are not downplaying or failing to cover the shooting. It’s being covered everywhere as I type this. It’s trending the same way every other mass shooting has trended. All the major news networks are doing multiple reports, regular updates, and various analyses on the shooting.

The truth is Carlson, as usual, is out here projecting.

Carlson must have forgotten that he’s a huge white nationalist cog in the conservative media machine that has joined GOP lawmakers in downplaying the Jan. 6 capitol riot while pretending Black Lives Matter protests are breeding grounds for domestic terrorism despite the vast majority of them being non-violent. Carlson once referred to QMoron insurrectionists as “gentle people waving American flags,” while he referred to BLM protesters as “crazed ideologues, grifters, criminals, antisocial thugs with no stake in society and nothing better to do than hurt people and destroy things.”

Tucker is the living white nationalist embodiment of “thou doth protest too much,” and he literally just did a white-on-white supremacy interview with a KK-Karen who whitesplained that Black rage is actually white envy, but sure, let’s all pretend white supremacy is fake and “race-baiting” is an exclusively non-white phenomenon.

I mean, maybe Tucker Carlson is just racist.

