Malcolm Nance Is ‘Bout Dis Life’: Former MSNBC Correspondent Joins The Fight In Ukraine At 61-Years-Old

If you thought now-former MSNBC foreign-policy analyst Malcolm Nance was just going to sit back where it’s safe and report the news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine—then you don’t know Nance.

On Monday, the combat veteran-turned-journalist revealed that he has returned to his roots as a soldier and left the world of news reporting in order to join the fight against the Russian forces.

Nance, who served as an intelligence collections operator for the Navy, made the announcement during an interview with Joy Reid on The ReidOut saying that he joined Ukraine’s international legion about a month ago.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, ‘I’m done talking, all right? It’s time to take action here,’” Nance said while suited up in full uniform and gripping an assault rifle. “I am here to help this country fight… what essentially is a war of extermination. This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

Asked if being a foreigner “poses any special danger” to himself or others like him, Nance said, “No, it doesn’t, because the war that’s being waged here is being waged against everybody.”

“(The Russians) are not going around hunting for American flag patches or to see who’s Black, who’s Asian, who’s Latino,” he added.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Nance praised his platoon, which he met a at secure outpost in Ukraine.

“The international legion is one of the best-kept secrets in the country,” he said. “That’s the story. They were higher-level people than I am. Most journalists have never seen an actual member or been following freelancers all over the battlefield. I really can’t tell you how diverse a group it really is. It is literally a multinational force of men and women who are here to defend Ukraine. I was very touched when I met the first platoon and saw they were here for the right reasons. They were not here just to get guns.”

Nance also had some words for anyone who has anything negative to say about him joining the Legion.

“Also if anybody gives me any fucking flak just tell them to shut the fuck up since they’re obviously p*ssies who have never been in combat,” Nance said in response to all the salty conservative Twitter tears. “The Legion only takes combat vets. #BOFADEEZ.”

On Twitter, he clarified that he meant “THE LEGION” not “allegiant.”

But honestly, the reception of the news on Twitter has been largely positive with people praising the 60-year-old for his dedication to the cause. Many of them pointed out that while Nance is actually doing something on the ground in Ukraine, right-wingers are doing, well, nothing as usual.

In case you’re wondering why Tucker Carlson‘s name keeps coming up in all of this, while Nance is joining the fight in Ukraine, the Fox News host is getting dragged for some “The End of Men” documentary he’s promoting for Tucker Carlson Originals.

I mean, it’s weird as hell.

Anyway, back to Nance. During the interview with Reid, Nance directly addressed President Joe Biden with a request for “heavy weapons.”

“Russia has one advantage on the battlefield and that is long-range artillery,” he said. “Let me say something to the president of the United States: Give (Ukraine) counter-battery long-range artillery—multiple rocket launch systems…to out-range the artillery. If you do that, you stop the attacks on civilians because that’s what they’re doing with the artillery.”

Malcolm Nance, we salute you.

