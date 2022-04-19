Judge Rules Georgia Voters Can Proceed With Effort To Disqualify Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Re-Election

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, a federal judge gave a group of Georgia voters the Greene light to move forward with legal efforts to disqualify congresswoman and sentient (white) trash compactor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election. Now, there are plenty of reasons why Greene shouldn’t be anybody’s lawmaker. She’s racist, outwardly Islamaphobic, and transphobic, and she has at least subliminally threatened Democrats with deadly violence, which she got called out for after she went full KK-Karen on Jimmy Kimmel for his Will smith joke, which she erroneously claimed amounted to “threats of violence” against her. She’s also a serial misinformation spreader and a QMoron conspiracy theorist whose relationship with reality is akin to Donald Trump’s relationship with comprehensive sentence structure (also his relationship with reality).

But, according to the New York Times, none of that has much of anything to do with why the group represented by Free Speech for People—which describes itself as “a national non-profit non-partisan organization,” and “a catalyzing leader in the country challenging big money in politics, confronting corruption in government, fighting for free and fair elections, and advancing a new jurisprudence grounded in the promises of political equality and democratic self-government”—is seeking to bar Greene from running for re-election. Instead, the group is claiming she played a role in the Jan 6 Whiney Righty Whitey Riot at the U.S. Capitol.

From the Times:

The disqualification effort is based on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War that barred members of the Confederacy from holding office. It mirrors several other cases involving Republican members of Congress, whose roles leading up to and during the deadly riot have drawn intense criticism.

The judge, Amy Totenberg, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by President Barack Obama, denied Ms. Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in the high-profile legal feud.

“This case involves a whirlpool of colliding constitutional interests of public import,” Judge Totenberg wrote in her decision. “The novelty of the factual and historical posture of this case—especially when assessed in the context of a preliminary injunction motion reviewed on a fast track—has made resolution of the complex legal issues at stake here particularly demanding.”

Greene’s attorney, James Bopp Jr., of course, is calling bullsh** on the supposed merits in attempting to keep his client off of the ballot.

“This is fundamentally antidemocratic,” Bopp said, adding Greene had “publicly and vigorously condemned the attack on the Capitol.”

OK, but did she though?

If Greene stands in such stark opposition to the MAGA Marauders Idiot Insurrection, why has she been so damn passionate in caping for accused Capitol Rioters?

More from the Times:

Ms. Greene’s critics have said that she frequently referred to efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results as “our 1776 moment” in public comments that led up to the riot at the Capitol. They contend that the phrase was a code used to incite violence, and point to the third section of the 14th Amendment in their argument to drop her from the ballot.

That section says that “no person shall” be a member of Congress or hold civil office if they had engaged in insurrection or rebellion after “having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State.”

Ron Fein, the legal director for Free Speech for People, praised Totenberg’s ruling.

“Judge Totenberg’s well-reasoned opinion explains why the Georgia voters who filed this challenge against Greene have the right to have their challenge heard, and why none of Greene’s objections to the Georgia state challenge have any merit,” Fein said in an emailed statement sent to the Times. “At the hearing on Friday, we look forward to questioning Greene under oath about her involvement in the events of Jan. 6, and to demonstrating how her facilitation of the insurrection disqualifies her from public office under the United States Constitution.”

SEE ALSO:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Really Losing Her Mind Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith Joke, And It’s Low-Key Hillarious

The GOP Is Finally Realizing It Has A Marjorie Taylor Greene Problem