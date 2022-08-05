One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been exactly six years since three Clayton County, Georgia, police officers fired nearly 60 shots into 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson’s body. Since then, one of the officers has died and the other two were indicted and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, making false statements, and violation of oath by a public officer and are currently awaiting trial. Somehow, even with all of those charges pending, one of the two remaining officers is still on the job and, until recently, was working as a training officer.

“If it was any other person that has felonies or even has been indicted on felonies, let alone multiple, would the police department hire them?” asked Mina Turabi, who works with Robinson’s mother, Monteria Robinson, and the Jamarion Robinson Foundation, which helps people with mental illnesses. (As we previously reported, Monteria said she called 911 to help her son who had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia—not to treat his body like a target at a firing squad fantasy camp.

Here’s how Monteria found out one of her son’s killers, Kristopher Hutchens, is still employed by the Clayton County Police Department, according to 11 Alive:

Turabi said that this week that on Tuesday, Jamarion’s mother was outraged all over again, when Dr. Rashad Richey reported on his online program “Indisputable” that Officer Hutchens was still on the job and training SWAT officers.

“It’s such a slap in the face,” Turabi said. “With the trial coming up, with the indictments, and for the fact that his anniversary is Friday, for him to be working at the police department in any capacity.”