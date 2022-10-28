Watch Barack Obama Rally With Warnock, Abrams And Georgia Candidates: Live Stream Options To View Online

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to attend a rally for Democratic candidates in Georgia on Friday night less than two weeks ahead of Election Day.

Photos posted to social media show thousands of people waiting to gain entry at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park to see Obama speak at the rally alongside the Democratic nominees for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, and Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams, as well as other local and state Democrats.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Obama’s visit was announced as polls show a tight race between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker during the final stretch of early in-person voting. And Democrats hope he’ll give a boost to Abrams, who trails Gov. Brian Kemp in her gubernatorial rematch.

Obama has staked out a limited schedule of appearances this campaign cycle, and the Georgia visit is one of his only announced events. State Democrats hope his trip could drive up Black voter turnout and inject more energy into Georgia campaigns in the final stretch of the race.

Obama also offers Warnock an important ally as he continues to steer clear of President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings hover at 38% in Georgia.

The festivities are already underway.

To watch Obama speak, scroll down to find a vide embedded on the page that will show a live stream from the rally at the Gateway Center.

