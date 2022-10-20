Warnock Rips ‘Clueless’ Herschel Walker On Health Care: ‘He’s Not Ready’ For The U.S. Senate

Bruce is based in New York City and mainly covers politics, culture, race and criminal justice. He previously worked at the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Boston Globe’s Boston.com, where he was a part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team that covered the Boston Marathon bombing and manhunt. Follow him @ BCTW on social media.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock unloaded on his Republican opponent during a new interview by using health care as a prime example of how the U.S. Senate is one game that former football star Herschel Walker just isn’t ready for.

Warnock’s appearance on SiriusXM’s “Joe Madison The Black Eagle” show on Wednesday came days after he faced Warnock on the debate stage last week during which what should have been a serious discussion about the issues devolved into a game of show-and-tell that is typically reserved for an elementary school classroom.

During the interview, Warnock pointed out what he described as Walker’s deficiencies when it comes to topics mentioned in the debate including health insurance, tuition and insulin. It all prompted Warnock to declare that Walker is “clueless” on those topics and many others.

“Listen, this job actually requires that you know something about the policy you’re trying to push forward,” Warnock said. “And I’m not trying to be overly harsh here. I’m just laying out the truth.”

Warnock cited a moment during the debate when he argued in favor of Georgia expanding Medicaid, which Walker said he opposes.

“Herschel Walker said that if you’re able-bodied and you have a job, you have health insurance,” Warnock said. “So he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s clueless.”

Questioning who is advising Walker, Warnock emphasized what should be obvious: “it is not true that everybody who’s working has health insurance.”

He added later: “People who work every day and they either have no health insurance or they have very, very little health insurance. [Walker] doesn’t know that, and he wants to represent the 11 million people in the United States Senate. He’s not ready.”

Building on the sentiment that Walker is out of his league by seeking a U.S. Senate seat, Warnock used the issue of inflation and the “price gouging” for insulin to prove his point.

“I don’t think insulin should be expensive. It’s been around for a hundred years, and the big pharmaceutical companies are engaged in price gouging,” Warnock said before pointing to Walker: “He would’ve voted against that. He would’ve voted against the other provision I wrote that caps the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.”

Warnock emphasized: “This is what’s at stake. The differences between me and him could not be more stark and the people of Georgia have a real choice about who they think is ready to represent them in the United States Senate.”

For clarity, when last Friday’s debate turned to the topic of insulin prices, Walker cited the diets of diabetics and tried to link the two.

“I believe in reducing insulin but at the same time, you gotta eat right. I know many people that’s on insulin. Unless you’re eating right, insulin is doing you no good. So you have to get food prices down and you gotta get gas down so you can go get insulin,” Walker insisted.

To be sure, a 2017 report called that line of thinking a “myth” and found that eating healthier wouldn’t matter for people with Type 1 diabetes.

Warnock’s interview came two days after early voting started in Georgia, where he and Walker are in a veritable deadlock when it comes to polling. Of the two most recent polls released Tuesday, one found Warnock and Walker tied at 46% and another found Warnock clinging to a lead of 2 percentage points.

That suggests Walker has gained ground since the debate while Warnock has lost it.

That was true even as Walker was widely derided for pulling out what critics called a “fake badge” when Warnock called him out for having “pretended to be a police officer” who once “threatened a shootout with the police.”

