Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says

It often feels like every year, Black History Month doubles as White Grievance February as the Caucasian urge to resent celebrations of Blackness is always sure to surface—as are their racist videos that demonstrate said resentment.

According to ABC 6, students believed to be from St. Hubert Catholic High School and Franklin Towne Charter High School, both Philadelphia schools, were caught on video being racist as all holy hell while one wore blackface and another sprayed her in the face while calling her a “slave.”

“You’re a Black girl!” Beckkky No. 1 said to Beckkky No. 2, who was wearing blackface while being sprayed in the face. “You know your roots!”

“IT’S FEBRUARY,” Beckky No. 1 shouted dramatically. “You’re nothing but a slave!”

After continuously allowing herself to be sprayed in the face while other KKKarens in training cackled in the background—(which was supposed to simulate, I don’t know, Black people being sprayed with water hoses, maybe?)—the teen in Blackface mockingly shouted, “I’m Black and I’m proud!”

Ahh, the Klan KKKadets are at it again.

This is only the latest video in a string of racist videos, posts, promposals and pro-slavery petitions made by white high schoolers who don’t seem to care much for their African American counterparts. It’s not even the first time a story like this came out of a Catholic high school. Maybe the problem is white teens are already racist and resentful of Black people because they don’t really know American history because Black history is being filtered through a lens designed to protect white people from their own fragility.

Anyway, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the administrators at Franklin Towne Charter High School made statements condemning the students’ blatant racism.

From ABC 6:

The Archdiocese says the video was brought to the attention of St. Hubert Catholic High School administration on Tuesday after its students posted images and videos on social media.

The Archdiocese went on to say all those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with Saint Hubert School’s handbook.

“Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character. We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s or any Catholic School,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Franklin Towne Charter High School posted the following statement on its website:

“The Franklin Towne Community is both saddened and appalled by the events surrounding the racist video that has been on social media. We want to again take this opportunity to condemn this type of hateful behavior and condemn anyone involved in it.

“Franklin Towne is a school that values inclusion and will not tolerate hate in any manner. The former student who took part in this video, and any other students who may choose to participate in this type of behavior have no place at our school. The content of this video does not reflect the values and culture of our Towne family.”

So much for racism dying off with older generations, amirite?

Happy Black History Month, y’all!

