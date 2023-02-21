The Black Girl Magic Museum In Dallas Will Honor Black Women Who Made History

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

A new museum celebrating Black women and their rich history is opening in Dallas. In March, The Black Girl Magic Museum will open at the city’s Southwest Center Mall. The exciting exhibit will honor and commemorate the extraordinary contributions that Black women have made in history both past and present.

“Black women have so much impact, so much history and culture,” Founder and Creator of Black Girl Magic Museum, Dominique Hamilton told CBS News. “I wanted to be the change I wanted to see, so my goal was to dismantle the negative stereotypes that society had when it comes to Black women and girls.”

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for the exhibit’s launch. The Black Girl Magic Museum will open the first weekend in March.

“[It’s] a journey from Madam CJ Walker to Loula Williams,” Hamilton said. [There are] 21 interactive exhibits.” The museum will feature the stories of some hidden Black historical figures Loula Williams and her husband John Williams were bustling entrepreneurs who rose to prominence during the booming business era of Black Wall Street in the 20s. The famous entrepreneurs built and operated an auto repair garage, a confection shop, and a rooming house. They also built the famous Williams Dreamland Theatre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Madam C.J. Walker revolutionized the hair care space for Black women in the 1800s. The historical titan founded the Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company, which produced a range of hair care and beauty products for Black women. But there’s so much more in store for Black history buffs.