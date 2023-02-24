‘Dilbert’ Comic Creator Calls Black People A ‘Hate Group,’ Urges Segregation So Whites Can ‘Escape’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The creator of a well-known comic strip is making it clear that he has extreme animosity toward Black people by espousing racist views months after he described himself as a victim of so-called cancel culture.

Scott Adams, whose “Dilbert” comic strip was created in 1989 and has been syndicated for decades, recently used his YouTube channel to encourage his white listeners to embrace the concept of racial segregation to “escape” Black people, who he collectively referred to as a “hate group.”

The Daily Beast reported:

Citing a recent Rasmussen survey showing 53 percent of Black people agree with the phrase “It’s okay to be white,” which the Anti-Defamation League has deemed a hate slogan, Adams said on Wednesday that this was the “first political poll that ever changed my activities” while launching into an overtly racist rant.

“I’ve been identifying as Black for a while because I like to be on the winning team,” the right-wing culture warrior sarcastically noted. “And I like to help. I always thought if you help the Black community, that’s sort of the biggest lever, you could find the biggest benefit.”

He added: “But it turns out that nearly half of that team doesn’t think I’m okay to be white. Which is why I identified as Black so I could be on the winning team for a while.”

Adams added later:

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”

Adams also said helping Black people is a thankless undertaking:

“So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore,” Adams huffed. “It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

“The only outcome is I get called a racist. That’s the only outcome. It makes no sense to help Black Americans if you’re white. It’s over. Don’t even think it’s worth trying.”

Well. Tell us how you really feel.

Adams previously flirted with controversy when “Dilbert” was pulled from 77 newspapers last year over so-called “anti-woke plotlines,” the Toronto Sun reported in September.

From the Toronto Sun:

Recent storylines included the black worker who identified as white, being told to also identify as gay to help improve his company’s environmental, social, and governance ratings.

Adams told Fox News that some newspapers had expressed concerns after receiving complaints about the content of Dilbert.

Adams said: ‘It was part of a larger overhaul, I believe, of comics, but why they decided what was in and what was out, that’s not known to anybody except them, I guess.’

Last month, Adams threatened to sue another comic artist for allegedly mocking Adams’ views on vaccines and masks.

To recap, an alleged anti-vaxxer expressed racist views about Black people. It’s like déjà vu all over again.

