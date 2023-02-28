After Sex Scandal, Ex-Tennessee Cop Sues Claiming Black Officers ‘Groomed’ Her For ‘Exploitation’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A former police officer in Tennessee who was fired for having inappropriate sexual relationships with other officers has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that accuses three of her former supervisors of grooming her for “sexual exploitation.”

Maegan Hall, who last month lost her job with the La Vergne Police Department after it was revealed that she and six male officers had sex on the job and in the police station, specifically sued “the City of La Verge, Tennessee, former Sgt. Lewis Powell, former Sgt. Henry ‘Ty’ McGowan and former police chief Burrel ‘Chip’ Davis,” according to local media outlet News Channel 5, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

Powell, McGowan and Davis are all Black men. Notably, none of the white officers linked to Hall’s sex scandal was named in the lawsuit.

News Channel 5 reported that Hall’s lawsuit alleged sexual harassment and misconduct.

Hall’s attorney compared her to Monica Lewinsky, the infamous former White House intern who had a sexual affair with former President Bill Clinton.

“She’s been publicly humiliated in a way we haven’t seen since Monica Lewinsky,” attorney Wesley Clark told News Channel 5 about Hall.

“Maegan wasn’t looked at as a rookie cop to be trained and promoted. She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited,” Clark added.

From News Channel 5:

According to the lawsuit, officers often talked about Hall in a sexual nature and what they would like to do to her. The lawsuit claims during one conversation, her superior Sgt. Powell asked her to have sex with him. She told him no. However, he persisted, and she eventually gave in to his requests.

The lawsuit goes on to say Sgt. Powell violated her on more than one occasion. Hall also claims Sgt. Powell recorded one of their sexual encounters and sent it to Sgt. McGowan and former Chief Davis.

Hall said the only way to atone for mistakes at work was with sexual favors. At times, Hall said in the suit she felt she had no choice but to provide sex when demanded. When she tried to end the relationship with Sgt. Powell, he threatened suicide.

“When Sgt. Powell wanted sex, he refused to take ‘no’ for an answer. He continued demanding sex, saying things like ‘We’ll do it tomorrow,’ or ‘I’ve done so much for you, I’ve helped you,’ and ‘I’ve done so much for you in your personal life,’ the lawsuit stated. “The sexually coercive environment on the second shift at the La Vergne Police Department triggered increasingly severe symptoms of mental illness in Ms. Hall.”

While NewsOne has not seen a copy of the lawsuit, previous transcripts of Hall detailing her sexual relationships with other officers never appeared to make such allegations of harassment, misconduct and exploitation.

Over the course of three interviews during an investigation into the allegations, Hall reportedly changed her story about having sex with one officer, Larry Holladay, who is white. Transcripts show that Hall also lied about having sex with Powell before admitting she performed oral sex on him in a police station during the course of a month-long affair.

“I just gave him a blowjob in the substation,” Hall said, according to the transcripts. “Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand.”

Hall claimed Powell threatened to kill himself when she tried to end their relationship.

When Hall was asked if there was “a jealous boyfriend kind of complex happening” after other officers discovered she had been sexually involved with multiple colleagues, she said she had “no idea” and blamed herself as being “stupid” and “desperate.”

Hall’s lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money for damages.

