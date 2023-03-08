Keke Palmer Is Basking In Motherhood

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is making our ovaries jump! The actress shared the cutest TikTok video of herself singing to her baby boy, and we are swooning!

Palmer is making motherhood look so fun! Caring for a newborn is around-the-clock work, but our girl Keke is still taking the time to record cute videos that brighten our day. In the video, Palmer rocks the new mother look well. The Nope actress wears a body-wrap towel, a fresh face, a messy bun, and aqua blue, oversized eyeglasses. Palmer affectionately sings the Mariah Carey song It’s A Wrap to little Leo while swaddling him in his blanket. Leo seems to feel his mother’s loveable antics as he moves his hands around while donning a blue skull cap and a white and orange striped onesie.

Palmer captioned the video with, “It’s a WRAAAAP for my baaaaby .” Fans ate up the reel and praised the new mom for showing up as her authentic, probably exhausted self. “I love how you’re keeping it real with the messy hair. The newborn phase is no joke ,” wrote one follower. And if we don’t know anything else about Palmer, we know she will keep it real.

The TikTok video came days after Palmer took to Instagram to get real about the hardships of motherhood while sending support along the way.

She praised all mothers, especially single mothers, for all of the hard work they put into the job. “If you are a single parent, pull out your cape,” she said in the video. “As a matter of fact, unclip your angel wings because I don’t know how else you did it.”

She also noted that she doesn’t want the message to sound insensitive towards single mothers, continuing, “maybe they lost somebody. Maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody. Maybe it’s a choice. But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village and sometimes that’s a privilege.”

The actress then gave a shout out to her friends and family while tearing up. “It could bring tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed,” she said.

