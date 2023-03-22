29 Grown & Sexy Pics Of Keke Palmer

UPDATED: 8:00 p.m. ET., March 22
Keke Palmer is 29 years old! The shocking fact reminds us that we’re becoming old Millennials. We’ve literally watched the bright star go from Akeelah to drinking Tequila.
Now, she’s a loving mother who has a thriving acting career. Over the last year, Keke Palmer has racked up an impressive Hollywood resume with her riveting roles in films like Nope, Akeelah and the Bee and Krystin Ver Linden’s revenge thriller Alice.
You can hear the Chicago native’s voice shine in animated films and TV shows such as Human Resources and Disney’s Lightyear.
Keke is unstoppable!
The multi-talented singer and actress was destined for stardom at a young age. In 2004, the bubbly personality landed her first role in Barbershop 2: Back in Business. During an interview with British Vogue last year, her mother, Sharon Palmer, recalled traveling for “four days in a minivan” for her daughter’s big break.
“I had two-year-old twins,” the supportive mother shared. “Loreal (Keke’s older sister) was 15 and Keke was 10. We put a potty chair in the car and potty-trained the twins all the way here.”
Keke Palmer also shared sweet memories of her early acting days, noting how she “felt like Dorothy [in The Wizard of Oz]” when her dreams began coming to fruition.
“I felt like me and my family were following the yellow brick road. Everything that I was dreaming was actually happening,” the Just Keke alum shared. “You know, as a child, everything is like a fairy tale to you, everything is so magical. I remember riding in the car, and when we got there, it was everything I wanted. We were all together as a family. I was doing something that I loved. My parents were supporting me. They believed in me. I had no worries.”
Since then, Palmer has skyrocketed to incredible heights. Throughout her career, the podcast host and activist has won several awards including two NAACP Image Awards for her roles in Akeelah and the Bee and Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP. She also scored a Daytime Emmy for the popular children’s show Just Keke.
Now, Keke Palmer is enjoying motherhood. In February, the star welcomed a baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.
On March 21, the Hustlers star shared an update about her mommy duties on Instagram. In the photo, Palmer rocked a long brown coat and voluminous circles, as she pushed her son in a stroller.
“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” she gushed in the caption.
Keke Palmer may be a new momma, but she still looks finer than ever. Here are 29 photos that show the shining actress in all of her beauty and glory!
1. 2019 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey
2. The Creative Coalition’s Annual Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala At Nordstrom Supper SuiteSource:Getty
TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends The Creative Coalition’s Annual Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala at Nordstrom Supper Suite at MARBL Restaurant on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images)
3. CANADA-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL-TIFFSource:Getty
Actress Keke Palmer arrives for the premiere of “Hustlers” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Day 3 on September 7, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)
4. Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Keke Palmer arrives to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
5. Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2019 – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Keke Palmer arrives at the Angel Ball 2019 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)
6. Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2019 – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Keke Palmer arrives at the Angel Ball 2019 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)
7. Angel Ball 2019Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Emcee Keke Palmer attends the Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
8. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – November 04, 2019Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Keke Palmer on November 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC images)
9. Time 100 NextSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Keke Palmer attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
10. 2019 IFP Gotham AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,,)
11. 2019 IFP Gotham AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic)
12. 2019 IFP Gotham AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)
13. Refinery29 Presents 29Rooms New York: Expand Your Reality Experience 2019Source:Getty
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Keke Palmer attends Refinery29 Presents 29Rooms New York: Expand Your Reality Experience 2019 on December 05, 2019 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Refinery29’s 29Rooms)
14. Variety New Power of New York Party, Inside, USA – 03 Oct 2019Source:Getty
Keke Palmer (Photo by Dolly Faibyshev/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
15. AT&T ON LOCATION – Day 3Source:Getty
TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Keke Palmer stops by AT&T ON LOCATION during Toronto International Film Festival 2019 at Hotel Le Germain on September 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for AT&T) p
16. 2020 MTV Video Music Awards – ShowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
17. The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of Television Viewers Watching Safely At HomeSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 26: Keke Palmer, pictured with the Coach float, attends the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)
18. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – August 18, 2021Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 18: Keke Palmer is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on August 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
19. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion – ArrivalsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Keke Palmer attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
20. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion – Street SightingsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Keke Palmer attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
21. Veuve Clicquot Polo ClassicSource:Getty
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Keke Palmer attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
22. HBO’s Final Season Premiere Of “Insecure” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Keke Palmer arrives at HBO’s final season premiere of ‘Insecure’ on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
23. Celebrity Sightings In New York – November 10, 2021Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Keke Palmer is seen on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
24. Refinery29’s Unbothered And Keke Palmer Present ‘The Hookup’Source:Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Refinery29’s Unbothered and Keke Palmer present ‘The Hookup’ at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen on November 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Refinery29’s Unbothered)
25. Front Row at at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2022Source:Getty
Keke Palmer in the front row at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2022 (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
26. Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show – Front Row & BackstageSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Keke Palmer attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
27. AFI Awards Luncheon – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: (EDITORS NOTE: A prism lens filter was used to create this image) Keke Palmer attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
28. 2023 New York Film Critics Circle AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 04: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
29. 2023 New York Film Critics Circle AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 04: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
