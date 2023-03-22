29 Grown & Sexy Pics Of Keke Palmer

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 8:00 p.m. ET., March 22

Keke Palmer is 29 years old! The shocking fact reminds us that we’re becoming old Millennials. We’ve literally watched the bright star go from Akeelah to drinking Tequila.

Now, she’s a loving mother who has a thriving acting career. Over the last year, Keke Palmer has racked up an impressive Hollywood resume with her riveting roles in films like Nope, Akeelah and the Bee and Krystin Ver Linden’s revenge thriller Alice.

You can hear the Chicago native’s voice shine in animated films and TV shows such as Human Resources and Disney’s Lightyear.

Keke is unstoppable!

The multi-talented singer and actress was destined for stardom at a young age. In 2004, the bubbly personality landed her first role in Barbershop 2: Back in Business. During an interview with British Vogue last year, her mother, Sharon Palmer, recalled traveling for “four days in a minivan” for her daughter’s big break.

“I had two-year-old twins,” the supportive mother shared. “Loreal (Keke’s older sister) was 15 and Keke was 10. We put a potty chair in the car and potty-trained the twins all the way here.”

Keke Palmer also shared sweet memories of her early acting days, noting how she “felt like Dorothy [in The Wizard of Oz]” when her dreams began coming to fruition.

“I felt like me and my family were following the yellow brick road. Everything that I was dreaming was actually happening,” the Just Keke alum shared. “You know, as a child, everything is like a fairy tale to you, everything is so magical. I remember riding in the car, and when we got there, it was everything I wanted. We were all together as a family. I was doing something that I loved. My parents were supporting me. They believed in me. I had no worries.”

Since then, Palmer has skyrocketed to incredible heights. Throughout her career, the podcast host and activist has won several awards including two NAACP Image Awards for her roles in Akeelah and the Bee and Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP. She also scored a Daytime Emmy for the popular children’s show Just Keke.

Now, Keke Palmer is enjoying motherhood. In February, the star welcomed a baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

On March 21, the Hustlers star shared an update about her mommy duties on Instagram. In the photo, Palmer rocked a long brown coat and voluminous circles, as she pushed her son in a stroller.

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” she gushed in the caption.

Keke Palmer may be a new momma, but she still looks finer than ever. Here are 29 photos that show the shining actress in all of her beauty and glory!

