Jonathan Majors Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend, NYPD Says

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors has been in the spotlight due to his major roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, but now apparently he’s in trouble with the law. According to TMZ, the actor was arrested in New York on Saturday morning on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. He was booked and released from custody.

The site reports that police were called after Majors and a woman got into a dispute and he reportedly attacked the alleged victim. According to TMZ, police were told that the alleged victim is Majors’ girlfriend.

Related Stories The Marvelous Rise Of Jonathan Majors

The woman suffered minor injuries including a cut near her ear, redness, and marks on her face. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Majors denies all allegations. His rep told TMZ “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Before his arrest, Majors was enjoying, well, major success this year with a future filled with films expected to continue his string of blockbuster releases.

His meteoric rise has been the stuff of legends, what with the way he’s dominated the big screen as the fearless Jesse Brown in Devotion, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history. He also captivated fans with his riveting portrayal of Atticus Freeman in the HBO sci-fi horror series Lovecraft Country.

The Dallas native attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studied acting. Afterward, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career and landed his first role in 2017, appearing in an episode of the TV docudrama series When We Rise. He portrayed activist Ken Jones in the miniseries, which examined the history of LGBT rights advocacy in the United States.

Since his debut, Jonathan Majors has been steadily building his career and reputation as an actor. The star’s first breakout role was in Hostiles (2017), starring opposite Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike. The film received critical acclaim.

Two years later, Majors shined in The Last Black Man In San Francisco. In the award-winning indie drama, Majors portrayed the role of Jimmie Fails, a young man trying to reclaim his childhood home in San Francisco. The film was a hit at the Sundance Film festival and received several nods from critics far and wide.

On Feb. 17, Majors made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

This month, he starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III and took on the role of Damian Anderson, the childhood friend turned enemy of Jordan’s character Adonis.

But that apparent momentum may be stopped in its tracks depending on how these new allegations play out.

SEE ALSO:

The Marvelous Rise Of Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Open Up After ‘Creed III’ Trailer Released

Jonathan Majors Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend, NYPD Says was originally published on blackamericaweb.com