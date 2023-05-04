Wendy Williams Could Reprise Her Show On CNN Amid Cable Network’s Ratings Woes: Report

Fans would be happy to know that a reboot of The Wendy Williams Show may be underway with the help of CNN!

A close member of her team has reported that the network approached Wendy with an idea for a new daytime talk show, though details remain undisclosed, according to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“Primetime ratings for CNN have fallen 61% this month — the steepest dip in viewership among the big three cable news giants, according to the latest figures released by Nielsen,” the Associated Press reported in March.

CNN is attempting to change its focus from polarizing and controversial politics to general news. The network has a slate of new shows coming planned for this fall, including a confirmed show with Gayle King and a potential show with Charles Barkley.

The Emmy-winning Wendy Williams Show was allegedly canceled because of her chronic illness and struggles with addiction in recent years. Since then, news about her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter and further complications with Graves’ disease has remained public.

It was previously reported that Williams coveted a spot on the hit talk show, The View.

While out and about in New York City back in March, Williams gave one of the glittering paparazzi patrons taking photos of her a viable update on her official return to television.

“I’m formerly retired,” Williams told @NYCPAP during a visit to Petco after detailing her plans for a trip to Paris, going into detail by stating, “I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California.” She also explained that her plan was to stay one week in Paris followed by three weeks in California before flying immediately back to NYC.

She gave some emphasis on the type of projects she’d like to get back into as well before officially announcing her ‘un-retirement,’ telling the paparazzo, “I want to be on TV, stuff like [Late Night with] Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg — The View. Stuff like that.” Deadline made an interesting observation, noting that The View‘s “Hot Topics” segment was a direct inspiration for the fan-favorite segment of the same name on The Wendy Show, her wildly popular daytime series that ended last year after 13 successful seasons. Could we see Williams taking over “Hot Topics” at The View, even if in a limited capacity? Fingers crossed!

