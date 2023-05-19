How To Watch Jordan Neely’s Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly three weeks after being killed on a New York City subway, Jordan Neely will be laid to rest amid continued demands for there to be true justice and accountability for the vigilante who placed the 30-year-old in a deadly chokehold over a perceived threat.

Neely’s funeral is slated to take place Friday morning at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem. A public viewing is scheduled prior to the funeral. For those who may not be able to pay their respects in person, Neely’s funeral is being live-streamed online.

Keep reading to see how to live stream Jordan Neely’s funeral and homegoing service online.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who is set to deliver the eulogy at Neely’s funeral, has been among the most persistent voices calling for justice to be served in the brazen subway killing earlier this month.

“The justice system needs to send a clear, loud message that vigilantism has never been acceptable,” Sharpton said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “Being homeless or Black or having a mental health episode should not be a death sentence.”

Mount Neboh Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor, the Rev. Johnnie Melvin Green, previously told the New York Daily News that he endorsed Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

“As we face sorrow, pain and uncertainty in the wake of Jordan’s senseless killing, it is crucial that we come together in the spirit of healing, action and perseverance,” Green said to the New York Daily News last week. “I can think of no one better, no one more equipped to meet this moment with that grace and guidance than Rev. Sharpton.”

Both Green and Sharpton rate expected to deliver calls to action against vigilante violence.

Green also officiated the funeral for Neely’s mother, who was 36 years old when her boyfriend choked her to death, stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it on the side of a highway in the Bronx in 2007. Neely was just 14 years old at the time. More than four years later, Neely testified during the boyfriend’s murder trial about how he saw the couple “fight every day,” NJ.com reported at the time. Experts have suggested that the ordeal likely contributed to Neely’s mental health struggles that Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old white man, reacted to with lethal force on May 1.

Eyewitnesses say Penny came up behind Neely and placed him in a sprawling chokehold for at least 15 minutes on an F-line subway train that fateful day. Penny was taken into custody before quickly being released with no charges. The medical examiner’s office ruled Neely’s death a homicide. Last Friday, after nearly two full weeks without any accountability, Penny was finally charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing.

How to watch Jordan Neely’s funeral

A public viewing for Jordan Neely’s funeral is scheduled to take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before the funeral starts at 11 a.m.

The funeral can be viewed online via live stream from Mount Neboh Baptist Church by clicking here.

The Amsterdam News, one of the oldest Black media outlets in the U.S., said it also intends to live stream Jordan Neely’s funeral on its own website. You can watch the funeral on the Amsterdam News’ website by clicking here.

NewsOne would like to extend our deepest condolences to Neely’s friends, family and loved ones.

