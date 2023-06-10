Will Jacky Oh’s Funeral Be Live Streamed? How You May Be Able To Watch Online

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Family and friends will give Jacky Oh a final send-off during her funeral service on Saturday morning, according to DC Young Fly’s latest Instagram post. The emotional home-going ceremony will take place at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the flier, the viewing will begin at 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Jackson Memorial Baptist Church typically live streams its services via its YouTube page, but it’s unclear if people will be able to watch Jacky’s Oh’s funeral online. Click here to see if Jackson Memorial Baptist Church will broadcast Jacky Oh’s funeral.

The mother of three’s sudden death sent shockwaves across social media last week. The former Wild ‘N Out model and entrepreneur died on May 31 after she underwent a Mommy Makeover in Miami.

What happened to Ms Jacky Oh?

According to the La Times, Jacky Oh, 32, was found unresponsive on May 31 at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell where she was staying during her Mommy Makeover. The star was rushed to Mercy hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

DC Young Fly breaks his silence.

Before he shared details about the funeral, DC Young Fly, Jacky’s longtime partner, finally broke his silence regarding the social media influencer’s death.

The star, who shares three children with the J Nova CEO, said initially he was “in no rush to post” about the tragic news because he wanted it to be “a dream so bad.”

“But every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner. You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful,” he penned. “Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!”

The Atlanta-bred comic continued, “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit we never question the HIGHER POWER we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

The 85 South Show host promised to stay strong for his family and “hold on to faith” through this difficult time.

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong they helping me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise,” he added.

DC Young Fly met Ms Jacky Oh while working at Wild ‘N Out. The pair share three children together, Nova, Nala and Prince.

