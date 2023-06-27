Online Donations To Carlishia Hood Refunded As Mom Sues Chicago, Cops After Murder Charges Dropped

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Online donations to support a Chicago mother and her young teenage son who were accused of murder are being refunded amid a new lawsuit against the city and police officer after charges were abruptly dropped.

Carlisiha Hood and her 14-year-old son had been facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting on June 18

A crowdfunding account on the GiveSendGo website had collected nearly $10,000 of its $35,000 goal as of Tuesday morning. But just a few hours later, a message greeted anybody who clicked on the link and informed them the campaign has been “unpublished,” or discontinued.

The message read: “ALL DONATIONS ARE REFUNDED DUE TO THE CAMPAIGN BEING SHUT DOWN! PLEASE EXPECT FUNDS 5-7 business days!”

Previously, the message on the GiveSendGo started by Hood’s family asked for donations to “help us get one step closer to getting the justice we deserve.”

The GiveSendGo account was updated just around the time that Hood filed a lawsuit on Tuesday. CBS News reported Hood was suing the city of Chicago as well as the officers who arrested her and her son.

“My life changed. My son’s life changed. I’ve experienced pain in many ways that I would never have thought,” Hood said in a statement Tuesday. “What happened to me was totally unnecessary. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten, and being arrested.”

Hood’s lawsuit alleges malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It is unclear whether the lawsuit is seeking monetary damages.

What happened?

Initially, Hood and her son each faced charges of first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was held on a staggering $3 million bail. However, Cook County’s State’s Attorney made the surprise decision on Monday to dismiss all criminal charges against Hood and her son. A hearing revealed the prosecutors’ intention to drop the charges as they cited emerging evidence that prevented them from meeting the burden of proof required for prosecution.