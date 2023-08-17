Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Reportedly Break Up Amid Usher’s New Song, ‘Boyfriend’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson, the father of the movie star’s infant son, have reportedly parted ways. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, they split a long time ago.

“Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert,” the source reportedly told the celebrity publication. “Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son. The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together.”

The reports come more than a month after Jackson expressed outrage on social media at Palmer’s interaction with singer Usher during a concert in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, Palmer teased a musical collaboration with Usher.

Multiple sources are also reporting the breakup.

“He’s moved on,” a source reportedly told PEOPLE about Jackson. The outlet reports, “Jackson is focused on an acting career and wants to put the drama behind him.” In terms of co-parenting, PEOPLE says the insider said the “pair are making it work.”

While not confirmed by the couple, who can say they are surprised by the pending news?

What started as a private-turned-public blissful union between the two who met in 2021 has morphed into a seemingly social media nightmare. From Palmer’s first posts enjoying Usher’s Las Vegas residency to Jackson’s following social comments and the fallout, we’ve all been along for the ride, taking sides, posting commentary and, in some cases, buying merch.

Palmer’s recent guest star appearance in Usher’s new “Boyfriend” music video has further continued conversations on the two’s relationship. Some have applauded Palmer’s latest project and supported her for being in her bag and turning her haters (or hater, Darius) into her motivators. Others have opined that starring in the video was too much.

Palmer and Jackson’s love story wasn’t always rocky. In 2022, Palmer told Bustle, “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

While we don’t know their current status, we know relationships are challenging and filled with ups and downs. You got this, Keke!

