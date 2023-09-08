Fani Willis Cooks Jim Jordan In Scathing Letter To Pro-Trumpers: ‘You Lack Basic Understanding Of The Law’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s the thing: All of these angry and aggrieved MAGA cultists might as well stop playing around with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Just stop it!

We all know that these GOP officials are just grandstanding when they start bloviating about the so-called injustice of the RICO indictment against Donald Trump and 18 of his alleged co-conspirators. Do they bother making any kind of cohesive argument regarding why the charges that Trump and his people illegally tried to interfere with the Georgia election in 2020 are bogus? Nope. The most they’ve done is perpetuate a strawman argument that simply questioning the election results isn’t illegal. Of course, smart people understand that neither Trump nor any of the other defendants have been charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute just for vocally questioning the results of the 2020 presidential race. Smart people also understand how easy a thing it is to look up precisely what specific offenses Trump and the rest are accused of committing.

But these people aren’t smart. They don’t know how to counter any of Willis’ claims. They know how to go full fire and brimstone on her with racist and sexist attacks. They know how to arbitrarily call her racist and pretend they’re not doing it just because she’s a Black woman. And they know how to appease their constituents by publicly calling for toothless probes into Fani and her prosecution of Trump.

But Willis is having none of it, and on Thursday, she authored a scathing (to say the absolute least) nine-page letter sent to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan denouncing House Republicans’ investigation into her office. In the letter—which should serve as a master class in clapping back at Republicans who should’ve just sat there and ate their food—Willis accused her opponents of blatantly trying to obstruct a criminal proceeding while not knowing what they’re talking about.

From Politico:

In the blistering, nine-page response, Willis called Jordan’s actions “offensive,” accused him of being “misinformed” and said it’s “clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.” Jordan requested information about Willis’ use of federal funding and any conversations her office had with the Justice Department or special counsel Jack Smith, who has brought charges against Trump in both a classified documents case and over his actions during the 2020 election. But Willis, in her letter, said that Jordan’s “obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations.” “Your attempt to invoke congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia is flagrantly at odds with the Constitution. … There is absolutely no support for Congress purporting to second guess or somehow supervise an ongoing Georgia criminal investigation and prosecution,” she added in the letter to Jordan.

Willis also came for the popular right-wing narrative that all these legal actions are being taken against Trump just to keep him from running for president in 2024 by pointing out that running for office doesn’t place anyone above the law any more than becoming McDonald’s employee of the week does. She kicked that part off by telling Jordan and the rest of the GOPropagandists that they need to “deal with some basic realities.” (Which is honestly like telling Superman to swallow a bowl of Kryptonite.)

“The criminal defendant about which you express concern was fully aware of the existence of the criminal investigation being conducted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office at the time he announced his candidacy for President,” Willis wrote. “I have no doubt that many Americans are the subject of criminal investigations and prosecutions at any given moment.”

“An announcement of a candidacy for elected office, whether President of the United States, Congress, or state or local office, is not and cannot be a bar to criminal investigation or prosecution,” she added. “Any notion to the contrary is offensive to our democracy and to the fundamental principle that all people are equal before the law.”

But arguably the most satisfying part of Willis’ letter came when she told Jordan and his MAGA goon squad to READ A BOOK!

“For a more thorough understanding of Georgia’s RICO statute, its application and similar laws in other states, I encourage you to read ‘RICO State-by-State,’ Willis wrote. “As a non-member of the bar, you can purchase a copy for two hundred forty-nine dollars [$249].”

Yeah, I’m sorry but—*chef’s kiss*

More from Politico:

Jordan’s request for information followed a familiar playbook Republicans have taken against Trump’s other two prosecutors, Smith and New York district attorney Alvin Bragg. The committee similarly sent a letter to Bragg in the spring, though that probe fell out of the spotlight as other Trump investigations moved to the forefront. It’s worth noting that, in lieu of having any actual legal precedent with which to attack Alvin Bragg, Trump resorted to playing the race card and calling him racist without any further elaboration, just as he did with Willis. They may be bigoted, anti-Black, disingenuous and delusional—but at least they’re consistent.

