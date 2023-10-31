Donald Trump Violates Federal Gag Order, But Will He Actually Go To Jail For It?

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, we predicted it. Donald Trump was apparently unable to keep his bile-bloviating trap shut in compliance with a gag order issued by federal Judge Tanya Chutkan. Now, obviously, this is like predicting a ball that was tossed in the air will come back down, but the point is it happened, and if the violation was committed by any of us, we would be jailed. So, the question is, will Trump be treated like someone who is beholden to the rule of law, or like someone who is above it?

From Newsweek:

Under the gag order, which was issued after prosecutors raised concerns Trump could intimidate witnesses or encourage harm against prosecutors through his public comments, Trump may not target court personnel, potential witnesses, or special counsel Jack Smith and his staff in public statements. Nevertheless, in one post, Trump attacked Smith, who is prosecuting the case, and Chutkan. “The Obama-appointed federal judge in D.C., a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial,” Trump wrote. “Her hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!”

Ahhhh, yes, “Trump derangement syndrome.” This was a term frequently used by MAGA cultists during Trump’s presidency because they figured it must be due to some form of mental illness that people didn’t want to live under the rule of a corrupt, bigoted, misogynistic, comically delusional, pathologically lying president whose sheer absurdity was obvious to everyone in the world except his loyal followers. Apparently, the orange menace is trying to bring the term back as no one has really used it since he’s been out of office and he and his supporters began to suffer from Fair and Legal Election That Ousted A Pittiful President Derangement Syndrome. (Symptoms include white tears, chronic persecution complexes, attempts at disenfranchising Black and brown voters, and spontaneous insurrections at the U.S. Capitol.)

So, again, is Trump’s violation going to result in jail time? Well, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb believes so. Cobb told CNN Monday that he thinks Trump will “spend a night or a weekend in jail” for violating the order.

“I think it’s going to take that,” Cobb said. “I think it’ll take that to stop him.”

It’s worth noting that Trump recently violated another gag order issued in his civil case in New York and was reportedly issued a relatively paltry fine over it.

More from Newsweek:

Earlier this month, Trump was fined $10,000 for violating a gag order in his business civil fraud lawsuit for telling reporters that the judge involved in the case, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, was “very partisan.” Cobb said that as Trump’s latest comments are in a federal case, there could be more significant penalties than a fine. “That’s in a civil case,” Cobb said of the New York lawsuit. “That’s not as consequential as Judge Chutkan’s case. I think she’ll come in with a much heavier penalty, and ultimately, I think he’ll spend a night or a weekend in jail.”

Even if Trump is thrown in jail for a night or two, it’s not as certain as Cobb is making it out to be that it will successfully encourage him to finally zip it once and for all. That might just be a feat the law isn’t designed to handle just yet.

