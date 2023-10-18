Donald Trump Doxxes New York AG Letitia James While Under Judge’s Gag Order

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, we reported that former commander-in-chief and current commander-in-presidential-indictments, Donald Trump, was issued a gag order by federal Judge Tanya Chutkan limiting what he can say about special counsel Jack Smith’s federal prosecution of his alleged attempt to interfere with the 2020 presidential race. Trump was also ordered to keep his trap and his social media fingers shut about court personnel, potential witnesses, and members of Smith’s staff. Legal officials have warned that the judge can lock Trump up if he violates the order. This was actually the second time this month a judge issued a gag order against the criminal defendant who, apparently, just can’t be gagged.

According to MTN, in early October, New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Trump’s civil fraud trial brought on by New York Attorney General Letitia James, issued Trump a gag order after declaring that “personal attacks on members on my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I won’t tolerate them.” Well, apparently, Engoron needs to extend that gag order to attacks on James, whom Trump doxxed while sharing an article about her that made the only kind of claims Trump and his ilk ever really make: unsubstantiated and baseless claims.

But since Trump—like many internet experts and political rubes who don’t actually know things—is prone to knee-jerk reactions to any headline that says the thing he wants to believe (the same reason he parroted nonsense claims that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an affair with a “gang member”), he posted the article on Truth Social implying that it’s proof James needs to drop her “fake case” against him.

From MTN:

Trump posted an article from far right personality Laura Loomer attacking New York Attorney General Letitia James with unconfirmed, speculative allegations. In the article shared by Trump, Loomer posted a New York City Buildings violation form exposing the home address of James. Publishing the personal contact information and/or home address of an individual is called doxing. In another section of article Trump amplified a loan modification document is also shared which list NY AG James’ home address.

MTM also noted that, in August, James stated in that she has been getting constant death threats since starting her prosecution of Trump and is taking precautions against a possible “lone wolf” attack. (“Lone wolf” is what terrorists are called in America when they’re white men.) We’ve reported numerous times on Trump arbitrarily calling the Black legal officials who have launched cases against him racist—including James, Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has also complained about receiving death threats—among other absurd and baseless allegations that are sure to get his cult of MAGA minions all riled up and ready to go full Jan. 6 on anyone trying to hold their crust-orange messiah accountable.

Anyway, Trump is due back in Judge Engoron’s courtroom next Tuesday. It might be a good opportunity for him to expand that gag order to, well, basically everybody involved. And if Trump still won’t shut it, then shut him inside a jail cell already.

