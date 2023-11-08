Letitia James Poised To Get Last Laugh As Trump Keeps Taunting ‘Racist’ AG, ‘Corrupt’ Judge In Civil Fraud Trial

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As we all know, Donald Trump is a man-child. Worst, he’s a racist man-child.

Trump has persistently run with a single narrative, one he has stretched from his election loss in 2020 all the way to the series of criminal and civil cases against him on the state and federal level. He’s only ever launched one defense: Everybody just hates Trump.

Trump, the man-child, has used his platform exclusively to throw temper tantrums and cry about how everyone is picking on him and being big meanies. The man who is always on the attack and always bullying and leveling crass insults at his opponents is out here flooding the political playground with orangey-white baby tears while claiming every legal authority involved in every case against him is a bully trying to take his lunch money.

On Monday, Trump testified in the civil fraud case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In that case, Trump is alleged to have exaggerated the worth of his business and assets in order to secure loans and other financial benefits without revealing that he’s not actually balling like he says he is.

During the hearing, he was repeatedly reprimanded by Judge Arthur Engoron “for waxing poetic about his business’s worth after being asked direct questions by prosecutors,” Mediaite reported. So, Trump did what he always does when things don’t go his way in a courtroom and took to his social media account to call judges and prosecutors corrupt and any Black official involved “racist” just because they’re Black, which easily demonstrates his own racism.