Op-Ed: Trump Calls Black Officials Like Letitia James Racist Without Explaining Accusations

Listen: I have written over and over again about Donald Trump arbitrarily calling the Black officers of the court who are prosecuting him racist just because they’re Black. I have asked why Republicans who pretend to be anti-race card allow Trump to continue playing the race card without challenging him on it. But still, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a racist, according to Trump. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is a “young racist” who had an affair with a “gang member,” according to Trump. Does Trump provide a sliver of evidence to support these claims? Nope. Does he even bother elaborating on why he believes these Black prosecutors to be racist? Not even once. Not for Bragg, not for Willis and not for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who Trump called racist again, among other things, after he appeared in a Manhattan court Monday for the start of his civil fraud trial.

From ABC 7:

Trump angrily spoke to cameras during day one, ranting to the media that the trial is a “witch hunt” and called Attorney General Letitia James “racist.” During a lunch break later in the afternoon, he railed against Judge Arthur Engoron and called him an “operative” and said it was a “disgrace.” Trump was not required to attend Monday’s proceedings, but said he wanted to fight for his name and reputation. The former president spent the morning listening to opening statements — stone-faced at the defense table — then unloaded on the judge to reporters gathered outside. An accountant who prepared Trump’s financial statements for years was expected to be back on the witness stand for a second day. In Trump’s case, the judge already ruled that Trump committed fraud and did so for years while building his real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and to the White House and has stripped the Trumps of control over their properties in New York City.

So, after Trump was done growling and barking incoherently at reporters who were probably itching to respond, “Sir, this is a Wendy’s,” the former con-man-der-in-chief (yes, you read that right) took to

Truth Social to continue his unhinged rant for anyone who didn’t hear him the first time.

“JUST ARRIVED AT THE COURTHOUSE TO FIGHT A CORRUPT & RACIST ATTORNEY GENERAL, AND A ROGUE, OUT OF CONTROL, TRUMP HATING JUDGE, WHO REFUSES TO FOLLOW THE APPELLATE COURT DECISION WHICH KNOKS OUT 80% OF THIS SHAM CASE,” he wrote after court. “THIS IS THE CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Now, when it comes right down to it, this is all just Trump being Trump. He’s an anti-Black bigot, a hypocrite, a compulsive liar and a ban-baby with the persecution complex of a 6-year-old who just got sent to his room without supper for literally setting the dinner table on fire. So, of course, he tosses around the words “witch hunt” and “rogue,” calls the legal officials prosecuting and ruling against him corrupt, and whines about “election interference” as if he isn’t also currently under indictment for alleged election interference. For Trump, this is all just par for the course. (I say that because it’s what he always does and because he spent so much of his miserable presidency playing golf.)

But for some reason, Trump repeatedly calling Black people racist for no other reason than them opposing him while Black still gets under my skin so to speak. It’s not even the fact that he does it, because, again—bigot, hypocrite, liar, man-child. It bothers me that no one from either side of the political aisle ever seems to challenge him on it. Hell, even reporters decline to press him on why he thinks these people are racist.

Have either Bragg, Willis, or James been caught using anti-white racial slurs? Is there any data that suggests they disproportionately indict white people or give them harsher sentences than their Black counterparts? Have they even made social media posts that include Caucasian stereotypes? Trump has done that numerous times. He recently repeated the racist AF narrative that his mugshot has earned him more Black supporters because Black people love criminality.

In fact, I don’t even have the bandwidth to run down the ever-growing list of things he has done or said that are at the very least arguably racist. Trump doesn’t even bother presenting an argument. He just sees an African American who is not the “look at my African American over here” type and decides to call them racist because his demonstrably racist MAGA cult will eat it right up.

It’s just more white grievance pandering at the expense of Black people, including high-profile Black women, who are already bombarded with racist and misogynistic attacks by the same people who fill Trump’s support base.

It’s racist and aggravating, but besides that, it’s exactly the way white supremacy has always operated.

