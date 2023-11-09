Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Kansas City Cops Accused Of Stalking, Raping And Abusing Black People

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Last Friday, Five Black women filed a federal lawsuit against several police chiefs and detectives as well as the local government in Kansas City, Kansas, alleging that those officers have been allowed to beat, rape and otherwise abuse members of the Black community for decades with impunity. Four out of the five plaintiffs in the suit claim they were raped by a former detective who is, as of last year, facing criminal charges for conspiring to run an underage sex trafficking ring, and the sexual assault of one of the plaintiffs and a teenage girl.

“With government authority, a plague of State agents used their badges as licenses to stalk, assault, beat, rape, harass, frame, and threaten Black citizens in protected police hunting grounds” the federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Michelle Houcks, Saundra Newsom, Niko Quinn, Ophelia Williams, and Richelle Miller. Roger Golubski—the former detective who is already charged with Williams’ alleged assault as well as holding underage girls in “involuntary servitude” and “forcing them to provide sexual services”—is the subject of many of the allegations. In fact, four of the five plaintiffs in the suit have claimed to have been raped by Golubski, according to HuffPost.

The suit specifically accuses the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City of providing a “protection racket” for officers of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, who have allegedly been violently abusing the Black community in Kansas City since the ’80s.

From HuffPost: