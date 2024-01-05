Disney-Owned ABC News Interviews Jonathan Majors After Disney-Owned Marvel Drops Actor Convicted Of Assault

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In a twist, ABC News – which is owned by the Walt Disney Company – has scored an exclusive interview with Jonathan Majors following the actor’s recent conviction for assaulting his ex-girlfriend that culminated in him being dropped by Marvel Studios, which is also owned by the Walt Disney Company.

On Thursday, ABC News began promoting the interview on social media by teasing a photo of news anchor Linsey Davis sitting across from the embattled movie star.

A portion of the interview is set to air Monday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America with the full interview airing later that night.

From ABC News’ media relations team:

The interview will premiere on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Jan. 8 (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), and air across additional ABC News programs and platforms, including “GMA3: What You Need to Know” (1:00 p.m. EST/Noon CST) and more. The extended interview will stream on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” on Monday, Jan. 8 (7:00 p.m. EST). ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” will stream a half-hour special with more from the interview, including never-before-heard portions and additional reporting on the story, beginning Thursday, Jan. 11, only on Hulu.

Majors, 34, was found guilty last month of assaulting and harassing Grace Jabbari but acquitted of separate assault and aggravated harassment charges following two weeks of testimony at his domestic violence trial in New York City.

Almost immediately after the verdict, Marvel officially severed ties with the actor and announced he would no longer be a part of its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in which he starred as Kang the Conqueror, a villainous role central to ongoing storylines, intertwined with other superhero franchises the studio produces. Majors appeared in the Disney+ series Loki and the 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was expected to reprise the role in future films.

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced in February. He faces up to a year in jail. Majors’ Hollywood career was thriving before being abruptly put on hold since his arrest in March. Will Majors’ interview with ABC News help repair his image and possibly influence his sentence? It’s impossible to immediately answer that question.

However, the announcement of the interview being conducted by an organization owned by Disney has sparked speculation on social media that Majors could end up still starring in the MCU movies following what appears to be the onset of an apology tour in an attempt to repair his public image.

What happened?

In case you missed it, the NYPD arrested Majors outside of his apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on March 25, 2023.

He and Jabbari allegedly got into a dispute as they were inside a cab riding to Manhattan from Brooklyn. Majors’ defense attorney Priya Chaudhry claimed Jabbari “was attempting to steal” Majors’ phone when the incident occurred. The driver ultimately testified during the trial that Majors was a victim.

After the incident, Jabbari told police that she had suffered a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear, but Chaudhry said there is video footage to prove that the woman’s statement was “a complete lie.” Security footage obtained by TMZ showed Jabbari in a nightclub shortly after the incident with Majors using her right hand normally — the same hand that she claimed Majors injured prior to them parting ways earlier in the night.

She was even arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief before Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it “declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit.”

Since the arrest, Majors has been dropped by his reps at Lede and his management company, Entertainment 360.

