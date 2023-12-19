Who Will Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang The Conqueror?

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed for the foreseeable future once actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment (Majors was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree).

As NewsOne reported yesterday, in Majors’ case, Chaudhry and her team alleged police bias, claiming that the officers present failed to investigate the alleged assault properly and coached his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, to accuse the actor of assault. Chaudhry has also provided video footage and witness testimonies supporting Majors’ innocence.

However, much like many of her other, similar cases, Majors’ trial ended with a conviction and the possibility of jail time.

Critics likely believe the guilty verdict is at least partially because of Chaudhry’s legal strategies, including releasing text messages purportedly between Majors and Jabbari that were expected to exonerate him from the assault charges instead of making the already uphill legal implications significantly steeper.

Chaudhry exuded confidence in her initial statements surrounding the police investigation into Majors’ alleged assault of his girlfriend in New York City. But a quick look back at some of the other high-profile cases she has handled suggests the outcome for the actor was already determined when he retained his lawyer’s services.

Majors was tabbed to be “Kang the Conqueror,” a major player in the MCU but Marvel Studios dropped the actor from its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His appearances in the Disney Plus series “Loki” and the 2023 film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed us a bit of what we could expect but the question is now will Marvel recast the character or pivot to a new major villain for the franchise.

There are several actors whose name has been connected to the role since Majors’ troubles surfaced. Among them, “Snowfall” Actor Damson Idris has come up in many fan conversations and after some of his scene-stealing performances in the FX series, we can see it but who are others who could take on the mantle of Marvel’s big bad guys like Thanos?

Check out the list below of actors who could become the new Kang or possible pivots that can bring us an old villain who will eventually appear in the MCU.

