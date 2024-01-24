Social Media Campaign Questions Why White Man Isn’t Fired As HBCU President After VP Dies By Suicide

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.

A social media campaign is calling for the firing of the president of a historically Black university (HBCU) in Missouri whose alleged bullying preceded a school administrator dying by suicide and questioning why a white man would ever be in that position in the first place.

The #FireMosely hashtag arose in the days after it was reported that former Lincoln University-Missouri Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey, who is Black, had died on Jan. 8. Emails later revealed that Lincoln President Dr. John Moseley, who is white, had been accused of being a major factor in Candia-Bailey’s suicide.

Those electronic messages from Candia-Bailey show not just that Moseley “ignored” her complaints about his treatment but also that Lincoln University-Missouri’s Board of Curators refused to take any action when it was notified, according to reports. Moseley was also accused of bullying Candia-Bailey.

As a result, demands for Moseley’s ouster have been amplified since Candia-Bailey’s death. Beyond that, heightened attention via the social media campaign has been placed on Mosely’s race.

Using the hashtag, one person wondered on social media: “Why is a WHITE man the president at a Historically BLACK college anyway?!”

Another placed the blame on the governing body that hired Mosely.

“Why was he allowed to run an HBCU? #FireMoseley Question the board members of Lincoln U. in Missouri on this one! Black women are literally being killed by white men and white women in the #workplace,” a person posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Rutgers University historian whose research focuses on systemic racism in higher education told the Associated Press that an HBCU having a white president isn’t common.

Marybeth Gasman said the dynamic of having a white president at an HBCU leading a Black staff can create conditions that invite such allegations made by Candia-Bailey.

“As it’s rare, we don’t know much about the consequences,” Gasman told the AP. “However, we do know from research and many examples that Black women are often mistreated, bullied, and harassed in the workplace by white men and others. They have to contend with sexism and racism as well.”

Gasman said there is only one other HBCU with a white president, and Bluefield State University in West Virginia has more white students than Black ones.

Lincoln students and alumni have also been calling for Mosely to be fired after Candia-Bailey’s death.

The president of the Lincoln University National Alumni Association is among those demanding Moseley be removed from his position.

“…I find myself standing in the state of hopelessness,” Sherman Bonds wrote on Jan. 9 in a letter to the Board of Curators President Victor Pasley. “Therefore, my appeal to you and the Board of Curators is to find a resolution that restores the consciousness of peace and healing. As President of the Lincoln University (National) Alumni Association, I have become compelled to demand a change in the Office of Presidency of the University effective immediately.”

Citing sources, HBCU Buzz reported:

Dr. Bailey was left “unsupported, disregarded, and abused after countless attempts to speak out on the bullying and harassment she experienced in her role from President Moseley.” Dr. Bailey also reportedly discussed in a letter before her passing, the “stigmatized bullying she faced from the President and other leadership officials,” after disclosing her mental illness to the university. Sources tell us that administration failed Dr. Bailey in her “cries for help” and should “no longer be allowed to lead Lincoln University.”

Candia-Bailey, a Lincoln University-Missouri graduate, only began her tenure at her alma mater in April.

But reports following the suicide show emails sent by Candia-Bailey don’t just show that Moseley “ignored” her complaints about his treatment but also that Lincoln University-Missouri’s Board of Curators refused to take any action when it was notified.

Candia-Bailey reportedly requested family and medical leave while battling depression and anxiety while also being “intentionally harassed and bullied.” But the board told Candia-Bailey it doesn’t “engage in the management of personnel issues,” according to reports.

While Candia-Bailey was denied the leave she requested, Moseley was placed on paid administrative leave following the administrator’s death.

NewsOne has compiled a list of suicide prevention resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.

SEE ALSO:

May Dr. Antionette ‘Bonnie’ Candia-Bailey’s Light Shine On

1 Year After tWitch’s Suicide, Rates For Black People Remain Among The Highest