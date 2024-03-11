Survivor Justice Is Racial Justice: ‘me too.’ And Black Voters Matter Address Systemic Issues For 2024 Election

As the country prepares for national, state and local elections, racial justice and sexual violence remain two pressing issues that affect a vast majority of American citizens yet seem to get lost during this season. Over the past seven years, two of the largest protest movements greatly impacting the politics and culture of the country have addressed the scourge of sexual violence and persistent structural racism, respectively. While it’s often portrayed as if these are two separate issues living in their own silos, the reality is that they are profoundly interconnected. For this reason, Black Voters Matter and me too. International are joining forces to boldly declare that survivor justice is racial justice.

Our collaboration is not just for appearances. We are fighting deeply intertwined struggles for justice, recognizing the importance of addressing sexual violence as a systemic issue that impacts our communities.

Sexual violence is a public health crisis.

One in 10 children will be impacted by sexual violence. One in every 4 will be a Black girl. Black women, who have consistently been a powerful and decisive voice in electoral politics, are also the second largest group of survivors of sexual violence in the country.

Survivor justice is at the center of our joint mission. We are determined to amplify the voices of the most marginalized in our society and build their political power. To that extent, it’s essential that our organizations are expanding the conversation around sexual violence to include all survivors, and not merely framing the issue as a criminal issue but as a pervasive social justice matter that affects individuals across gender, race, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status. The reality is that sexual violence is a public health crisis – a cancer within our collective body that has long-lasting effects on individuals and communities, hindering their ability to thrive and participate fully in society.

At the core of survivor justice lies the importance of centering survivors’ needs, experiences and voices. It’s about empowering survivors to be a part of the decision-making processes that concern them and ensuring their experiences are heard, validated and believed. Our partnership is dedicated to supporting survivors through survivor-centered approaches, such as restorative justice practices, trauma-informed care and community support networks. We advocate for systemic changes that tackle the root causes of violence, champion survivors’ rights and foster a world where survivors can safely heal and lead in their communities.

In this critical election year, when the nation is collectively discussing policies that impact our lives, through our partnership we are highlighting the importance of the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP), alive in at least 24 states. The program allows survivors of sexual and domestic violence to provide an alternate address in a number of activities in which a real address is required, including voting. The ACP provides an essential service by enabling survivors of sexual violence to participate in the electoral process without fear of their safety being compromised by public records. By safeguarding their privacy, the ACP empowers survivors to exercise their fundamental right to vote, which is paramount in shaping the policies that will affect their lives and communities.

The partnership between Black Voters Matter and me too. International in 2024 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to survivor justice and the vital role it plays in the pursuit of racial justice. Making the case that survivor justice is racial justice is not simply a conceptual endeavor; it is one which must be taken directly into our communities. Black Voters Matter and me too. International is co-hosting a tour across multiple cities discussing these issues and listening to voices of survivors and allies, sharing healing tools, identifying critical policies, spreading love and building power.

Black Voters Matter and me too. International are joining forces to boldly declare that survivor justice is racial justice.

Our call to action is clear: We must continue to fight against systemic oppression and for the rights of survivors to be heard, supported and included in the conversations that shape our nation and our lives. Together, Black Voters Matter and me too. International are forging a path toward a more just and equitable future for all.

Tarana Burke is the founder and Chief Vision Officer of me too. International. LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright are co-founders of Black Voters Matter. Burke, Brown and Albright worked as community organizers during their years in Selma, Alabama.

