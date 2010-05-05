Black Leaders Urge Indictments Of Houston Police Officers In Teen’s Alleged Beating

HOUSTON – Black leaders called Tuesday for indictments against eight police officers accused of beating a teenage burglary suspect in an incident caught on surveillance video.

Click here to view photos.

Representatives of the NAACP’s Houston branch, the Nation of Islam and other groups said they have confidence in the legal system and will continue working to ensure the officers are prosecuted.

“We will not allow anyone to come into our communities, hurt our families and then walk away,” Carolyn Scantlebury, president of the NAACP Houston chapter, said at a news conference. “We are going to stay on top of this. We are here to fight.”

One sergeant and seven officers were suspended with pay last month after being accused of using excessive force against the then-15-year-old, who was arrested in late March following a brief chase.

The Harris County district attorney’s office and the Houston Police Internal Affairs Division are conducting investigations.

Houston Mayor Annise Parker and Police Chief Charles McClelland have promised a thorough investigation.

RELATED STORIES

Cop Pleads Guilty To Covering Up Katrina Killings

Report: Seattle Police OK To Stun Pregnant Women