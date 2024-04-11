Subscribe
Music

‘You Ain’t Country’: White Indiana State University Student’s Racist Beyoncé Video Draws Protests

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Illinois State at Indiana State

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Listen: It is no secret that ever since Beyoncé dropped the first two tracks from her country-themed Cowboy Carter album, white people have been having a rough go of it. Actually, salty Caucasians of country music fandom have been salty about the Lemonade singer delving into what they clearly believed was a white-owned genre since she released her acclaimed song “Daddy’s Lessons.”

(Also, that song is eight years old now. It’s wild that anyone was ever surprised by Bey’s foray into country music.)

MORE: Karen Video Shows White Woman Tell Black People They’re ‘Lucky To Be’ In America And Not ‘A Dust Pool In Africa’

Recently, a white student at Indiana State University drew the ire of other students at the school when she recorded a TikTok video that took things a step further than the garden variety anti-Beyoncé hate we’ve seen from aggrieved white country fans who had no issue with Jason Aldean releasing that corny-ass MAGA commercial he tried to pass off as authentic country music. This student not only declared that Beyoncé isn’t country, she claimed no Black people are, and she seems to be basing that stance on the fact that Black people were enslaved and thus not real Americans.

“I’m sorry, but if you’re Black, you’re not country. I don’t care,” the ISU nursing student identified as Asa Blanton said in the video. “I wish I meant that in the nicest way, but babe, I know you were raised in the country or your grandparents werebut they was picking, OK? They wasn’t planting. Just keep that in mind. They wasn’t making money. They were getting sold for money. You ain’t country.”

It’s unclear why this KK-Karen believes Black people being slaves or descended from slaves would preclude them from being country—after all, the banjo was literally created by enslaved Africans—but there’s no point in trying to find logic in a white tears rant. There’s nothing new about white people getting their confederate flag drawers in a bunch every time it’s pointed out that Black people have been a part of country music since the genre’s inception, and that it’s easily arguable that it wouldn’t exist without us. That was a thing long before Beyoncé ever breathed the first note of a country-inspired tune into a microphone. 

Anyway, after Blanton’s video went viral, the university issued the same generic statement institutions always issue after a racist incident draws widespread attention and condemnation.

“The student’s comments do not align with our institutional values,” the statement read. “We reaffirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment. ISU takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring a welcoming environment for everyone.” 

Seriously, these administrators have got to stop using the same template for standard issue anti-racism statements that vaguely address the incident without really naming it while distancing itself from the un-namable racial incident. It’s lazy and transparently self-serving. It should surprise absolutely no one that all this Walmart Great Value brand statement did was cause ISU students to respond by protesting Blanton and the university’s weak response to her viral display of white (supremacist) fragility.

“Indiana State University’s response to this vile display of bigotry has been, to say the least, disheartening,” ISU’s Black Alumni Network said in a statement, according to Indiana Public Media. “Such a response is a slap in the face to every student, alumni, faculty and staff member who looks to ISU to uphold principles of inclusivity, respect, and dignity for all.” 

The ISU NAACP Collegiate Chapter and African Student Union also called on school administrators to come with a better and more sincere response to the video, which the NAACP described as “a student demonstrating discriminatory language in relation to a particular Black student attending a Fraternity and Sorority life event.”

ISU President Deborah J. Curtis eventually issued a lengthier statement on Tuesday, but it might be a little too little, too late.

At the end of the day, all white people have been doing since the arrival of Cowboy Carter is reminding us of their racial resentment and the fact that they don’t know the history of the musical genre they purport to love so much.

It’s pathetic—and also very American. 

Indiana 

White Author Caught ‘Review Bombing’ Books By People Of Color Claims She’s Not Racist, Blames Autism

White Woman Dubbed ‘Train Karen’ Fired After Nationalist Rant Against ‘German’ Passengers

‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
Karens
39 photos

RELATED TAGS

country music Indiana State University racist video white woman

More from NewsOne
Trending
Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
News

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Chicago
News

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing
National

O.J. Still Owes The Goldmans A Lot Of Money And Fred Is Coming To Collect

The 10th anniversary Black Lives Matter Festival
Politics

Cornel West Names Dr. Melina Abdullah As VP Running Mate For First-Ever All-Black Presidential Ticket

Tyler Laube
News

Federal Judge Gives Violent White Supremacist Light Sentence Because ‘Antifa’ And ‘Far-Left’ Should Be Prosecuted More

Matthew Rodriguez and Jaquwan Smith
News

Warren Ex-Cop Who Attacked Black Man During Booking Pleads Guilty

Donald Trump Found Guilty In Civil Fraud Case, Fined Over $300 Million
Crime

Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists Fined $1.25M For Racist Robocalls ‘To Intimidate Black Voters’

Janee Jewell Plummer arrested Portland punching Black security guard shoplifting karen
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Mississippi Cop Kills Fleeing Black Teen By Running Over Him With Police Cruiser, Ben Crump Says

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close