Subscribe
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Appeals Court To Decide If Texas County’s Racist Redistricted Voting Map Violated The Voting Rights Act

To recap: A predominately Black and Hispanic voting district existed in Texas for three decades undisturbed until Republican lawmakers decided it could no longer stand and created another white district in its place.

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Texas Redistricting Map Presented

The Texas congressional redistricting map is seen on August 9, 2003, in Austin, Texas. | Source: Jana Birchum / Getty

It really can’t be emphasized enough that the GOP has become the party of winning by any means necessary, even if it means brazenly weaponizing systemic racism—which it always does. 

Texas is one of several Republican states that has been engaged in legal battles because white politicians decided there were too many predominately Black voting districts in their states and felt the need to break them up the way cops break up large gatherings of Black people when white people start getting nervous. According to CNN, a county redistricting plan in Texas that would have intentionally split up a Black voting district to create a predominately white one was struck down by a Donald Trump-appointed judge, who deemed the plan to be “a clear violation” of the Voting Rights Act. The redistricting plan was the same racist Republican political strategy that worked in Florida, and more recently, in Louisiana, where predominately Black voting districts that were designed to combat historic racism against Black voters were dismantled by GOP legislators—who demonstrated modern racism against Black voters.

Unfortunately, the voters of colorwho, along with the Biden administration, challenged the Texas GOP’s mapare now holding their breath while an appeals court decides if the judge’s decision to reject the map will be overturned giving yet another victory to Republican lawmakers who hate critical race theory but are shining examples of why it exists.

From CNN:

For roughly 30 years, Precinct 3 of Galveston’s County commission – the governing body of the county – was drawn to group together Black and Hispanic communities, which together make up nearly 39% of the county’s population and mostly vote for Democrats. After the 2021 Census, the Republican-led county commission broke up that district, locking in four majority-white districts instead.

US District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown last year struck down the new map, saying that how the commissioners went about their “obliteration” of a majority-minority district was “stark,” “jarring,” “egregious” and “mean-spirited.”

Among the commission’s actions were to hold its lone meeting about its redistricting plans 27 miles away from the county courthouse that usually hosts major commission meetings and to exclude the only Black member at the time (and its only Democrat) out of the map-drawing process.

However, due to some eyebrow-raising procedural maneuvering last year by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals – with the Supreme Court refusing to intervene – the contested map will be in effect for the 2024 election as the 5th Circuit considers reversing the 35-year-old-precedent that was the foundation of Brown’s ruling.

So, just to recap: A predominately Black and Hispanic voting district existed in Texas for three decades undisturbed—just minding its own business like Black and brown people try their best to do in Karen’s Americauntil Republican lawmakers decided it could no longer stand, and created another white district in its place. A judge who was appointed by the MAGA messiah himself could still see how racist the new map was, so he struck it down—yet it’s somehow still in effect in November. And now, a court might decide that the Voting Rights Act wasn’t violated at all in the bid to gentrify a Black voting district in a state that will still be red as hell whether the district exists or not. (Seriously, this is just white supremacy for the sake of white supremacy on a political level.)

CNN reported that on Tuesday, ” the conservative appeals court will hear arguments to decide whether the Voting Rights Act requires redistricting plans to protect the collective political power of multiple minority groups, in what are known as ‘coalition districts.’”

“Recognizing that communities of color often suffer the effects of discrimination together is what’s at stake here,” said Valencia Richardson, an attorney for the Campaign Legal Center, which is representing the voters who are challenging the map.

Again, these battles over intentionally racist congressional maps are happening across red-state America, including AlabamaGeorgiaSouth Carolina and the aforementioned states. It’s no accident that none of the long-standing predominately white districts in these states are being scrutinized the same way. It’s no accident that when Black districts are broken up, they’re almost always absorbed into predominately white districts.

It’s almost as if whiteness is the default. Go figure.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Judges Overturn Louisiana’s New, Less Racist Congressional Map So White People Aren’t Discriminated Against

Federal Judges Rule Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Race-Neutral’ Congressional Map Is Constitutional

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006
US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS
22 photos

RELATED TAGS

Redistricting Republicans Texas texas-redistricting Voting Rights Act

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Texas Redistricting Map Presented
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Appeals Court To Decide If Texas County’s Racist Redistricted Voting Map Violated The Voting Rights Act

Former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter Visits "Mornings With Maria"
Public Figures

‘Racist’: Ex-Papa John’s CEO Who Was Busted Using N-Word Whines To Jason Whitlock About Shaquille O’Neal Replacing Him

Excited black woman screaming in a park
Business & Economy

Career Pivots For Out Of Work Black Journalists

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson’s Police Killing And The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s History Of Brutality, Recklessness And Crime

Smoke Rising from Destroyed Homes
Civil Rights & Social Justice

The MOVE Police Bombing: Never Forget The Time Cops Blew Up An Entire Philadelphia Neighborhood

Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Buffalo New York for Funeral of Ruth Whitfield
News

Hate Crimes Targeting Black People Still On The Rise 2 Years After Racist Buffalo Shooting

TOPSHOT-US-ATTACKS-NEW YORK-NEW JERSEY
Crime

Black Man Faces 5 Years In Prison For Social Media Threats To Kill ‘All’ White People In New Jersey

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Gives Public Health Briefing In Wilmington
Politics

Exclusive First Look: Biden’s Latest Ad Reminds Black America What A ‘Failure’ Trump Was On Health Care

View All
Trending Stories
Church Members Standing in Prayerful Contemplation
Lifestyle

Viral Video Of Pastor Keion Henderson Hushing Church Member Spotlights The ‘Difference Between Disturbance And Worship’

HAITI-UN-WATER
News

The Caribbean Water Crisis, Its Root Causes And Effective, Affordable Ways To Improve Supply Systems

Connecticut v Iowa
Books

Brittney Griner’s New Memoir Recalls Russian Prison: ‘I Didn’t Know How Resilient I Was’

Ole Miss racist video
News

Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Defends Racist Ole Miss Student Who Got Kicked Out Of Frat Over Monkey Noises

House Democrats Hold Press Conference On Environmental And Social Policy In Financial Regulation
Race Matters

‘Django’: MAGA World Is Furious Keith Ellison Compared Clarence Thomas To House Slave

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
News

Florida Cop Who Killed Young Black Air Force Officer Is From Same Police Department In ‘Acorn’ Shooting

McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

MoveOn Mobile Billboard Calling For Justice Clarence Thomas To Recuse Himself From All Cases Related To January 6 Due To His Alleged Conflicts Of Interest And Corruption
Race Matters

Clarence Thomas Hires ‘Karen’ Accused Of Texting ‘I Hate Black People’ As His New Law Clerk

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close