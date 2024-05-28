Subscribe
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Company That Recruited Workers With ‘Whites Only’ Job Listing Has To Pay Up After Feds Investigate

Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. tried to deflect responsibility and claimed the job listing was posted by a “disgruntled recruiter in India” who wanted to “embarrass” the company.

Published on May 28, 2024

San Francisco, California scenics

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

A Virginia tech firm that was found to have violated labor laws for a racially discriminatory job posting will have to dig in its pockets to pay up after a federal investigation.

Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. is facing punishment after it posted a job listing with racist language that was apparently only meant to be seen internally by the recruiter.

Instead, the job posting went up last year and specifically said it was recruiting workers who are “only US Born Citizens [white] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates].”

After investigations by both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Department of Labor, Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. was prompted to enter into separate agreements with the federal agencies for violating the Immigration and Nationality Act as well as an executive order that makes it illegal for federal contractors to discriminate in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin, the DOJ said in a press release.

“It is shameful that in the 21st century, we continue to see employers using ‘whites only’ and ‘only US born’ job postings to lock out otherwise eligible job candidates of color. I share the public’s outrage at Arthur Grand’s appalling and discriminatory ban on job candidates based on citizenship status, national origin, color and race,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “The Justice Department, working with other government agencies, will continue to hold employers accountable when they violate our nation’s federal civil rights laws.”

During the dual investigations, Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. tried to deflect responsibility and claimed the job listing was posted by a “disgruntled recruiter in India” who wanted to “embarrass” the firm, WDBJ7 reported.

As a result of the investigations, Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. has to pay unspecified civil penalties and update its employment practices, among other stipulations in terms it agreed to with the DOJ and the Labor Department.

More from the DOJ’s press release:

As part of the Justice Department settlement, Arthur Grand will pay a civil penalty to the United States. The agreement also requires Arthur Grand to train its personnel on the INA’s requirements, revise its employment policies and be subject to departmental monitoring.

Under the Labor Department conciliation agreement, Arthur Grand will pay compensation to individuals who filed complaints with its Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). In addition, Arthur Grand has committed to providing workplace specific training for all company employees involved in recruiting, selecting candidates or tracking expressions of interest for open positions.

Sadly, this type of racist corporate behavior is far from an isolated incident.

In February, a healthcare company in Georgia posted a job listing that stated matter of factly that there were “No African Americans needed” for the position.

The listing was posted to the popular jobs website Indeed, according to a screenshot that was shared on social media at the time.

First Coast News reported that the ad posted by AmeriPro EMS was ultimately removed by Indeed.

Similar to Arthur Grand Technologies Inc., AmeriPro EMS blamed the “malicious post” on an unspecified person with “unauthorized access to a third-party site.”

This is America.

