Subscribe
Politics

Old Video Resurfaces Of Trump Saying Presidential Candidates Under Indictment ‘Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Run’

The irony...

Published on June 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks upon his return after being escorted away when a protestor approached the stage during a rally at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada, on November 5, 2016. | Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

As Donald Trump resists calls to drop out of the presidential race, old video footage has resurfaced showing him saying that any presidential candidate who is under a federal criminal indictment “shouldn’t be allowed to run.”

A social media post from MSNBC anchor Joy Reid reminded everybody of Trump’s penchant for self-serving hypocrisy following his criminal conviction last week after a New York City jury returned a guilty verdict for all 34 counts in a criminal trial in which he was accused of illegally paying hush money to a porn star via illegal means for political purposes.

MORE: Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

Just days before the 2016 presidential election – and days after then-FBI Director James Comey announced the reopening of a federal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified documents on her private email server – Trump fearmongered during one of his infamous rallies about the prospects of the Democratic nominee winning that year’s presidential election.

Trump – who was earlier this year found guilty of fraud and still faces two more criminal cases – suggested that Clinton could end up under federal criminal indictment and said the prospects of having a president under such legal scrutiny, including a possible “criminal trial,” would have a devastating effect on the United States, particularly governmentally.

“If she were to win this election, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis. In that situation, we could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial,” Trump said to groans from the audience. “It would grind government to a halt. She shouldn’t be allowed to run.”

Fast-forward nearly eight years and Trump’s words can and could be used against him amid demands for him to end his presidential campaign as he faces sentencing next month following the hush money verdict.

Trump has announced that “the real verdict” will be on Election Day when voters decide who the next president will be, but the NAACP has a completely different proposition – for him to drop out of the race altogether.

To be sure, nothing in the U.S. Constitution prevents a convicted felon from running for president, something with which the NAACP found some racial irony.

Calling Trump’s conviction “a monumental step toward justice for the American people,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the verdict reinforced one truth, in particular: “Donald Trump is unfit to represent American democracy.”

Suggesting that Trump remains in the race is a prospect that flirts with white privilege if not all-out white supremacy, Johnson suggested.

“The NAACP strongly believes that anyone who has been found guilty of criminal offenses of this magnitude is unfit to occupy the Oval Office,” Johnson continued. “As Black Americans have been denied basic human rights due to less offensive crimes, any attempt to advance Donald Trump’s nomination for Presidency would be a gross advancement of white supremacist policy.”

Johnson is correct in that there is an element of racial hypocrisy considering how an untold number of Black people have been disqualified from holding certain positions of employment because of their criminal backgrounds.

His question is clear: Why should Trump be held to a different standard, especially when the position in question is the American presidency, the most powerful post in the world?

And now, with the resurfacing of Trump’s 2016 comments condemning the thought of a presidential candidate under felony indictment still being allowed to run for the highest public office in the nation, that above question can now be asked of himself.

Though it’s unlikely Trump will drop out of the race, his criminal conviction could still affect his standing within the Republican Party, which is set to hold its national convention just days after Trump’s sentencing hearing on July 11. It is at the Republican National Convention where the Party’s presidential nomination takes place in a process that determines who will represent that GOP on the presidential ballot.

The Biden Campaign, for its part, is preparing as if Trump will still be in the race.

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box,” Biden Campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement following Thursday’s verdict. “Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Hallelujah!!!’ Maxine Waters Rejoices That Trump Was Convicted In Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump’s Appeal Of Hush Money Verdict May Be Decided By Court Of Black Women Judges

Trump Surrenders In Manhattan, Arraignment Brings The Protesters Out
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-TRIAL-TRUMP
34 photos

RELATED TAGS

2016 Election 2024 Election Donald Trump Trump hush money trial

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Politics

Old Video Resurfaces Of Trump Saying Presidential Candidates Under Indictment ‘Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Run’

Low Angle View Of Rainbow Flag At Brandenburg Gate Against Sky
Civil Rights & Social Justice

10 Ways To Support Your LGBTQIA+ Family And Friends

Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial
Politics

Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

WE Nation Reentry Summit
Good News

The Annual WE Nation Reentry Summit Spotlights Justice-Impacted Girls And Women

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

‘Not Full Justice’: Firing Florida Cop Who Killed Roger Fortson Isn’t Nearly Enough, Ben Crump Says

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-EASTER EGG ROLL 40 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

prison, Aaron Smith, Greg Gunn, Shooting, Montgomery,
News

Donald Trump’s Appeal Of Hush Money Verdict May Be Decided By Court Of Black Women Judges

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-VOTE-TRUMP
Politics

Tim Scott Is Big Mad At Hush Money Verdict, Shamelessly Denies That Trump Said What He Said

View All
Trending Stories
Wallis Annenberg And The Annenberg Foundation Host VIP North American Premiere Of Sebatiao Salgado's "Amazonia" Exhibition
Entertainment

Lisa Bonet: The Life And Career Of Hollywood’s Famous Rebel

US-POLITICS-NAACP
Politics

NAACP Calls For ‘Unfit’ Trump To Drop Out Of Presidential Race After Criminal Conviction

Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part II
Music

Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

BET+ "Holiday Hideaway" Los Angeles Premiere
Nation

‘Bernie Mac Show’ Star Camille Winbush Is Not Ashamed Of Joining OnlyFans

San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Sports

2024 NBA Finals Feature 2 Black Head Coaches For Just 3rd Time, Technically

First Family Departs White House For Holidays In Hawaii 7 items
News

Life After The White House: Sasha Obama Graduates From College

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels
Sports

Fragile White People Rip ‘Woke’ MLB Adding Negro League Statistics To Record Books

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close