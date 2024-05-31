Subscribe
‘Hallelujah!!!’ Maxine Waters Rejoices That Trump Was Convicted In Hush Money Trial

The Congresswoman said she "predicted" this exact outcome years ago.

Published on May 31, 2024

Source: Andy Wenstrand / Getty

Never one to hold her tongue, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters was reveling in the criminal conviction of Donald Trump on Thursday by taking to social media to celebrate the guilty verdict.

Waters, who has made no secret of her disdain for Trump over the years, has been an outspoken critic of the former president, particularly as his legal woes have mounted.

In case you missed it, a New York City jury on Thursday found that Trump was guilty of all 34 counts in a criminal trial in which he was accused of paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels via illegal means for political purposes. It was and still is the first time a former president of the United States has even been convicted of a felony crime.

It was decidedly in that context that Waters took to X, formerly Twitter, following Trump’s conviction to let her 1.5 million followers know how she really feels about the historic verdict.

Waters said she “predicted” this outcome years ago and readily credited her political and criminal prognostications.

“Hallelujah!!!” Waters wrote in a viral post on X on Thursday afternoon. “My predictions came true! I predicted three years ago at a speech with the Human Rights Campaign that Stormy Daniels would be the one to get Trump, my faith in the criminal justice system has been strengthened!”

Later on Thursday, after Trump released a statement about his conviction in which he is “an innocent man” who is “fighting for our Constitution,” Waters was ready with a response.

“Trump shut your mouth!,” Waters fired back. “You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution!”

Waters suggested the jury’s guilty verdict should have left Trump speechless.

“Just shut your mouth, you’re convicted on all counts!” Waters added.

Waters also previously predicted that Trump would go to prison, albeit not for the hush money trial.

Back in September, Waters delighted in Trump’s indictment and subsequent mugshot in Georgia for his alleged role in allegedly interfering with the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Back then, Waters sought to reassure her followers and quell any concerns about what she said the future holds for Trump: Jail.

Trump and the others named in the sprawling conspiracy case in Fulton County centered on allegations of trying to overturn the 2020 election have all moved to delay the trial for more time to prepare. It is unclear when their trial will begin.

However, what is abundantly clear is that Congresswoman Waters was certain of the trial’s outcome for Trump no matter when it begins.

“Many are worried that the Judge has extended Trump’s trial date,” Waters posted Thursday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, hours after the judge’s ruling. “Not to worry! TRUMP CAN’T RUN. TRUMP CAN’T HIDE.”

Waters then went on to make a bold prediction that Trump’s oldest daughter will be sent to prison along with her father, adding: “He will be imprisoned with Ivanka by his side!”

The disdain Waters holds for Trump is far from a secret. After all, she has been the target of repeated childish attacks by the former president and his followers.

In one glaring example of that truth, after Waters admonished the Trump administration for tearing parents away from children at the border in 2018, she encouraged people to protest “wherever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

That prompted Trump to call her “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and, in what many perceived to be a threat, he wrote on Twitter, “Be careful what you wish for Max!” Five days later, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!”

Maxine Waters Rejects Narrative That More Black Voters Support Trump: ‘They’re Attempting To Divide Us’

Maxine Waters Presses Banks To Open Branches In Her District As Black Residents Face Accessibility Problems

Every Time Auntie Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed
47th Annual Legislative Conference
8 photos

