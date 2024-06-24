It’s Economics, My Personal Economy

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Like most voters, economics has always been our North Star in the Black community. Coupled with faith and family, it’s the foundation for most of our lives and it’s by far the issue I hear most often as I travel the country.

As I’ve heard time and time again, we can be healthy, educated, informed and motivated but, if we aren’t financially stable as individuals, families and as a people, nothing else matters.

Understand, I’m not talking about the economics of nations and corporations. I’m not talking about the DOW average, the NASDAQ outlook or pork belly futures. I’m talking about our personal economy.

It’s not about the GDP. It’s about providing for our families.

So it’s important that, from Vice President Kamala Harris launching the White House’s Economic Opportunity Tour to the Congressional Black Caucus announcing its Black Wealth and Prosperity Agenda, Democrats have been laser-focused not only on uplifting the importance of Black men’s financial bill of health but also charting a clear way forward that delivers real dollars instead of vague platitudes.

Now, let’s be clear. I don’t pretend to speak for everyone and no one is pretending that you fix 200 years of deprivation and neglect with one election. There are still folks struggling and hurting out there, some for longer than I can imagine. We have to acknowledge that if, for no other reason, than because empathy and understanding are core values that still matter in this country.

But, likewise, we shouldn’t ignore that President Biden’s administration has long demonstrated its commitment to strengthening our personal economies and that commitment has translated into progress again and again.

We have to recognize that President Biden has helped create over 15 million new jobs. In fact, under his leadership, Black unemployment is at a record low. Let’s recognize how more Black-owned businesses are opening now than in more than a quarter century and how President Biden has helped drive that growth securing roughly $100 billion in federal contracts for small disadvantaged and Black-owned businesses.

In other words, under President Biden, Black men and women are more likely not just to find a job, but to find a good-paying job working at a Black-owned business. Do you think that matters? Sure it does.

Fewer Black families are going broke trying to pay medical bills because President Biden capped the cost of insulin for seniors and, with administration, more Black families have health insurance than at any point in history.

Folks living in disinvested communities can get high-speed internet for just $30 a month now thanks to President Biden, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing billions of dollars and creating countless high-paying jobs, he’s delivered $146 billion in student debt relief to 4 million Americans and even Fox News has to admit that inflation is going down.

That’s personal economic growth at its best with more money in your pocket.

Isn’t that what matters?

Oh, I understand that MAGA Republicans want us distracted by culture wars and false claims.

But I’d rather be talking about a plan to help more Black families own their own homes and start their own businesses than the MAGA mob’s “deep state” conspiracy theories.

I want to talk about closing the income gap and building Black wealth instead of listening to Donald Trump try to take credit for HBCU funding he opposed.

I’m interested in hearing how we strengthen the Black community from our personal economies on up instead of listening to a convicted felon call me vermin.

Aren’t you?

Antjuan Seawright (@antjuansea) is a Democratic political strategist, founder and CEO of Blueprint Strategy LLC, a CBS News political contributor, and a senior visiting fellow at Third Way.

