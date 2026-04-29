SCOTUS Callais Decision Delivers Major Blow To Black Voting Rights

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

For months, voting rights advocates have warned that the Supreme Court would use its decision in Louisiana v. Callais to strip away Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, further eroding freedom.

And they were right.

Decided along ideological lines, Wednesday’s 6-3 decision blocked a Black-majority congressional district in Louisiana just weeks before voters head to the polls. A second Black-majority congressional district was created after voters and organizers fought for fair representation after the 2020 Census.

As NewsOne previously reported, Wednesday’s decision comes after the Supreme Court gave an anti-voting rights group a second chance to make its case. Originally heard in March, 2025, the case was rescheduled for rehearing in October, giving opponents of fair maps more time to invent reasons to deny Black voter power.

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The majority opinion attempts to narrowly tailor the case to Louisiana only. Instead, by many accounts, Callais aids the Republican plan to lock up power for the next generation.

Joel Payne, spokesperson for MoveOn Civic Action, said the Court’s decision gave Republicans the green light to continue Trump’s “desperate power grab.”

“Suppressing voters is another way for Trump and Republicans to rig the system so they can keep stacking the deck for billionaires and the Epstein class and avoid accountability for their failed leadership,” Payne said in a statement. “MoveOn members will fight this naked MAGA power play to hoard more power and wealth for themselves and the billionaires that fund their campaigns.”

Almost immediately after the Callais‘ release, Florida House Republicans passed an even more extreme gerrymander than the state’s current congressional map. In many ways, Florida’s move is a replay of the aftermath of the 2023 decision Shelby County v. Holder, when Texas and North Carolina rushed to pass racially discriminatory laws previously blocked under the Voting Rights Act.

Pro-democracy advocates have consistently stressed the need for full voting rights and fair maps to ensure communities have a say in the issues impacting their lives. Affordable housing, healthcare access, the cost of living, gun safety, and fundamental fairness require leadership that listens to and considers people’s needs.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, highlighted the importance of educators being committed to basic values of fairness and equity as a part of teaching responsible citizenship.

“People died to protect and advance this right,” Pringle said in a statement. “The reason we have voting rights laws in America is to remedy discrimination against voters of color. If the Supreme Court does not recognize the need to continue upholding this basic value of one person, one vote, then Congress must stop stalling and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

SEE ALSO:

Black Voting Rights And The Impact Of Louisiana v Callais

Trump Admin’s Attack On Civil Rights Groups Is A Call To Action