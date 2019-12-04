Privileged White Rapper Bhad Bhabie Gets Destroyed For Coming After Black Women’s Hair

Sixteen-year-old white rapper Bhad Bhabie is getting called out for her appropriative ways and this time, she had the audacity to clap back at Black people. What followed was another dragging.

The rapper, whose birth name is Danielle Bregoli, first got her fame at 13 years old when she appeared on Dr. Phil in 2016 for her delinquent behavior. When the audience laughed at her, she challenged folks to a fight by yelling “Catch me outside, how ’bout that” and the phrase went viral making her a star. Since then, she’s made a career for herself as a rapper with millions of song streams and she was even nominated for a Billboard award for “Top Rap Female Artist” alongside Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in 2018. In addition to all of this, Bregoli has constantly found herself wrapped in drama, including fighting girls on-camera, threatening to attack people, and cussing folks out online. Essentially, Bregoli has been getting a pass or receiving praise for actions that would have different results if a Black person did them.

Most recently, Bregoli showed herself sporting some new braids on Instagram and she immediately got accused of cultural appropriation. However, instead of taking the time to think about the criticism, Bregoli went straight to pointing the finger at Black women and the various different hairstyles they wear.

“To all the black females that are saying my hair anit [sic] meant for box Braids,” she started on Instagram stories. “Guess the f*ck what, y’all hair anit [sic] meant to be straight but y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which is anyhting [sic] like your natural hair texture at all and I don’t say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from.”

There’s more:

“I completely agree that it would b [sic] out of line and cultural appropriation if I was trashing black girls for wearing braids them [sic] getting them but that’s not the situation at all so leave me tf alone or imma start getting real disrespectful.” She ended her thoughts by saying ‘We all know I look fine asf with any hair style I do from any culture because I’m just that b*tch, I hope ya’ll bald headed hoes stay up all night thinking about this.”

Bregoli went on to post a video with her box braids along with the caption “I want to deeply apologize to everyone who’s life’s [sic] have seriously [been] effected [sic] by the way I wear my hair and from the bottom of my heart I wanted to tell you suck my d*ck.”

Folks were fully prepared to drag Bregoli once again for her insensitivity and cluelessness towards Black culture. You can check out some of the more animnated tweets below.