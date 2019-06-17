Bill Cosby Said He’s Still America’s Dad On Twitter And Got Dragged To A Jello-O Pudding Hell

Father’s Day weekend was a bit awkward for social media. First, it began with OJ Simpson joining Twitter the week of the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s murder, saying in a video, “It should be a lot of fun, I’ve got a little getting even to do.”

Then imprisoned Bill Cosby who attempted to remind folks he is “still” America’s Dad.

The 81-year-old wrote late last night on Twitter, “Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities.”

Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities.#HappyFathersDay#RenewedOathToOurFamily pic.twitter.com/6EGrF87t6G — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2019



Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told USA Today that Cosby wanted a Father’s Day message posted from him, “Mr. Cosby’s (message) consisted of telling these men who have been incarcerated for many years, but are up for parole soon…to…take the word ‘disadvantage’ and remove the ‘dis,’ and start focusing on the advantage. That advantage is to be better fathers and productive citizens.”

The former television dad was found guilty in April of 2017 during a re-trial that centered on claims from Andrea Constand stemming from an incident in 2004. “Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit and crushed it,” Constand told the court during her victim impact statement before Cosby was sentenced on September 25. “He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others.”

He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for three charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault.

The disgraced comedian hasn’t given up fighting to get released from prison. Back in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Cosby’s lawyers are calling for the conviction to be overturned due to a “string of trial errors.” Reportedly, his lawyers claim the sentence was more “punitive than necessary, given the standard two- to three-year guideline range and the fact Cosby is 81 and blind.”